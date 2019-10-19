Grizzlies Go Beast Mode in 10-4 Win at Allen

October 19, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release





Allen, Texas - 8 different Grizzlies skaters collect multiple points as Josh Dickinson gets a hat trick for the second straight game and Travis Barron has 1 goal and 3 assists in a 10-4 win over the Allen Americans on Friday night at Allen Events Center.

The Grizzlies score 4 goals in the first period for the second straight game as Josh Dickinson scored 2 goals in the first 6 minutes of the game to make it a 2-0 game. Felix Lauzon scored 6:21 into the contest for his first professional game to make it 3-0 and Travis Barron scored a goal for the fourth straight game to give Utah a 4-0 lead after 1 periods.

Allen got on the board 49 seconds into the second period as Spencer Asuchak scored his second of the year. Utah added 4 unanswered goals as Joe Wegwerth scored his second of the year 2:19 into the period. Dickinson completed his 2nd straight hat trick with his 6th goal in his last 2 games with a 5 on 3 power play goal. Eric Williams scored his first professional goal late in the second period and captain Taylor Richart fired a blast for his first goal of the season and 33rd goal in a Utah uniform to make it a 8-1 game. Allen scored 3 goals in the final 2 minutes of the period as it was an 8-4 game after 2 periods.

Utah added third period goals from Griffen Molino and Cole Cassels. Utah finished the night 3 for 7 on the power play and was a perfect 3 for 3 on the penalty kill.

The Grizz have scored 17 goals in the last two games. They have outscored opponents 17 to 5 this week. Goaltender Jeff Smith stopped 18 of 22 shots for Utah in the win.

Grizzlies conclude the 2 game series on Saturday night in Allen. Face-off at 6:05 MST at Allen Events Center. Next home game is on November 2nd vs Idaho, 7:05 pm start. Tickets are on sale now at utahgrizzlies.com or the Maverik Center box office.

Multiple point nights for the Grizzlies

Josh Dickinson - 3 goals.

Travis Barron - 1 goal, 3 assists.

Griffen Molino - 1 goal, 1 assist.

Taylor Richart - 1 goal, 1 assist.

Ryan Wagner - 2 assists.

Cole Cassels - 1 goal, 1 assist.

Tim McGauley - 2 assists.

Yuri Terao - 2 assists.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 19, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.