Grizzlies Go Beast Mode in 10-4 Win at Allen
October 19, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release
Allen, Texas - 8 different Grizzlies skaters collect multiple points as Josh Dickinson gets a hat trick for the second straight game and Travis Barron has 1 goal and 3 assists in a 10-4 win over the Allen Americans on Friday night at Allen Events Center.
The Grizzlies score 4 goals in the first period for the second straight game as Josh Dickinson scored 2 goals in the first 6 minutes of the game to make it a 2-0 game. Felix Lauzon scored 6:21 into the contest for his first professional game to make it 3-0 and Travis Barron scored a goal for the fourth straight game to give Utah a 4-0 lead after 1 periods.
Allen got on the board 49 seconds into the second period as Spencer Asuchak scored his second of the year. Utah added 4 unanswered goals as Joe Wegwerth scored his second of the year 2:19 into the period. Dickinson completed his 2nd straight hat trick with his 6th goal in his last 2 games with a 5 on 3 power play goal. Eric Williams scored his first professional goal late in the second period and captain Taylor Richart fired a blast for his first goal of the season and 33rd goal in a Utah uniform to make it a 8-1 game. Allen scored 3 goals in the final 2 minutes of the period as it was an 8-4 game after 2 periods.
Utah added third period goals from Griffen Molino and Cole Cassels. Utah finished the night 3 for 7 on the power play and was a perfect 3 for 3 on the penalty kill.
The Grizz have scored 17 goals in the last two games. They have outscored opponents 17 to 5 this week. Goaltender Jeff Smith stopped 18 of 22 shots for Utah in the win.
Grizzlies conclude the 2 game series on Saturday night in Allen. Face-off at 6:05 MST at Allen Events Center. Next home game is on November 2nd vs Idaho, 7:05 pm start. Tickets are on sale now at utahgrizzlies.com or the Maverik Center box office.
Multiple point nights for the Grizzlies
Josh Dickinson - 3 goals.
Travis Barron - 1 goal, 3 assists.
Griffen Molino - 1 goal, 1 assist.
Taylor Richart - 1 goal, 1 assist.
Ryan Wagner - 2 assists.
Cole Cassels - 1 goal, 1 assist.
Tim McGauley - 2 assists.
Yuri Terao - 2 assists.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from October 19, 2019
- Royals Home Opener vs. Maine Saturday - Reading Royals
- Steelheads Sell out Home Opener, Start with 2-1 OT Win over Thunder - Idaho Steelheads
- Grizzlies Go Beast Mode in 10-4 Win at Allen - Utah Grizzlies
- Comeback Falls Short in OT Loss at Idaho - Wichita Thunder
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.