Utah Grizzlies Game Preview: October 18th at Allen

Utah Grizzlies at Allen Americans. Saturday October 19, 2019. 6:05 pm. Classic Country 1370, 104.3 FM HD-2. ECHL.TV.

The Grizzlies have won 2 in a row and have outscored opponents 17 to 5 this week. From recent memory, it's the most goals scored by the Grizzlies in the ECHL era. Utah scored 9 goals vs Alaska in the 2007-08 season and they also scored 9 goals vs Las Vegas in 2009.

8 Skaters Collect Multiple Points in 10-4 Friday Night Win

8 different Grizzlies skaters scored 2 or more points in the 10-4 win over Allen. Josh Dickinson scored 3 goals. Travis Barron had 1 goal and 3 assists. Griffen Molino, Cole Cassels and Taylor Richart each had 1 goal and 1 assist and Ryan Wagner, Tim McGauley and Yuri Terao each had 2 assists. Molino has 2 goals and 2 assists in his last 2 games.

First Professional Goals for 2 Grizz Skaters

Defenseman Eric Williams and Forward Felix Lauzon each scored their first professional goals in the 10-4 win on Friday night. Earlier this week Joe Wegwerth scores his first pro goal. Wegwerth, the rookie out of Notre Dame has a goal in 2 straight games. Yuri Terao scored his first professional goal on October 11th vs Idaho.

Great Starts Last 2 Games

The Grizzlies have outscored opponents 8-0 in the first period the last 2 games. Both times the Grizzlies led 4-0 after 20 minutes of play.

The Great Josh Dickinson

Josh Dickinson has 6 goals and 1 assist in the last 2 games. To put that in perspective, he was real good last year. He had 8 goals and 21 assists for 29 points in 31 games. Dickinson was also great in the 2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs, scoring 3 goals and 4 assists for 7 points in 5 games. Dickinson has a hat trick in 2 straight games. Last year Matt Berry had the only regular season hat trick and Tim McGauley scored 3 goals in game 4 of the 2019 Kelly Cup Playoff series vs Idaho. Josh is the younger brother of Dallas Stars forward Jason Dickinson, who plays his home games in nearby American Airlines Center. Google says it's a 29 minute drive (27 miles) from Allen Events Center to American Airlines Center if you go through US-75 S.

Travis Barron's Goal Streak Hits 4

Travis had 1 goal and 3 assists in Friday night's 10-4 win over Allen. Barron's power play goal streak ended at 3 games on Friday but Barron had 2 power play assists in the game. After 4 games, Barron has 5 goals and 3 assists. On the power play, Barron has 3 goals and 2 assists.

League Leaders

Josh Dickinson leads the league with 6 goals. Dickinson is second in the league with 17 shots on goal. Travis Barron is 2nd in the league with 5 goals. Barron is also tied for 2nd in the league with 8 points. Dickinson is tied for 4th with 7 points. Cole Cassels is 6th in the league with 6 points (1 goal, 5 assists). Cassels 5 assists are tied for 2nd in the league. Cassels leads the league with 4 power play assists. Barron and Cassels are tied for the league lead with 5 points. Brandon Saigeon leads all rookies with 3 power play assists. Taylor Richart is tied for the league leads with 14 shots by a defenseman.

Special Teams Have Been Special

The Grizzlies went 3 for 7 on the power play on Friday night's 10-4 win. The Grizzlies are 7 for 23 on the power play this season. The penalty kill has also been good as it's 16 for 17 so far through 4 games.

Utah vs Allen

October 18th - Utah 10 Allen 4.

October 18th and 19th at Allen. 6:05 pm.

January 13th and 14th at Allen. 6:05 pm.

January 24th and 25 Allen at Utah. 7:05 pm.

March 11th, 13th and 14th Allen at Utah. 7:05 pm.

Grizzlies Win 7-1 on Wednesday vs Wichita

The Grizzlies picked up their first win of the 2019-2020 regular season with a 7-1 win over Wichita. Josh Dickinson had 3 goals and 1 assist. Travis Barron had 2 goals and Griffen Molino had 1 goal and 1 assist. Molino led the club with a +4. Jeff Smith got his first win of his professional career in goal for Utah. The Grizz outshot the Thunder 30 to 14 on the night. Kevin Davis and Cole Cassels each had 2 assists, while Joe Wegwerth scored his first professional goal with a shorthanded score in the third period.

Jeff Smith Gets Goal Support....Lots Of It

Goaltender Jeff Smith stopped 13 of 14 shots as he got the victory in his pro debut vs Wichita on Wednesday. Smith spent the previous 3 seasons at St. Cloud State University. Smith followed it up by stopping 18 of 22 in the 10-4 win. Smith has had 17 goals of support in the last 2 games. Smith has seen 36 shots in 2 games as the Grizzlies have outshot opponents 61 to 36.

Different Goaltender Each Time Out

In the first 3 games of the regular season the Grizzlies started a different goaltender each game. Hunter Miska opened up the season in net and he stopped 36 of 39 shots on October 11th's 3-2 loss to Idaho. Mason McDonald stopped 29 of 32 shots in a 3-1 loss to Idaho on October 12th and Jeff Smith got the 7-1 win on October 16th vs Wichita. Smith became the first Grizz goalie to start his second game on Friday night at Allen.

Third Period Shot Difference

The Grizzlies are outshooting opponents 44 to 14 in the third period this season.

Grizz Acquire Defenseman JC Brassard

Grizzlies trade for defenseman JC Brassard from the Greenville Swamp Rabbits for future considerations. Brassard played with the Swamp Rabbits last season, scoring 2 goals and 14 assists in 34 games. He is 5 feet 11 and 190 pounds. 23 years old, he was born in Scituate, Massachusetts. Brassard also played in 12 games for South Carolina towards the end of the 2017-18 season. Brassard played his college hockey at Union College, where he had 2 goals in each of his 4 seasons there from 2015-2018. JC will wear number 14 for the Grizzlies.

Cole Cassels Leads Grizzlies in AHL Experience

There are 14 different players who combined for 691 AHL games among those on the opening day roster. The player with the most experience is Cole Cassels, who has appeared in 202 AHL games over 3 seasons with the Utica Comets. Cassels has 1 goal and 5 assists so far in 4 games this season.

Returning Players

8 players return from the 2018-2019 team. 3 defenseman and 5 forwards. Defenseman Kevin Davis, Taylor Richart and Teigan Zahn. Forwards Travis Barron, Josh Dickinson, Mike Economos, Mitch Maxwell and Tim McGauley.

Richart Named Grizzlies Captain

Defenseman Taylor Richart was named captain of the Grizzlies on October 11th. Richart is in his fourth season with the club. He tied for the league lead with 17 goals by a defenseman in the 2017-18 season.

Last year's captain Teigan Zahn is still with the club as a player/assistant coach. Zahn appeared in all 72 games last year but was out for opening night before returning to the lineup on October 12th.

Previous Week's Record:

2019-2020 Regular Season Totals

Overall record: 2-2-0-0

Home record: 1-2. Grizzlies have outscored opponents 10-7.

Road record: 1-0. Grizz won 10-4 on Oct. 18 at Allen. Last year the Grizz were 15-14-3-4. Utah was outscored 123-114 in road games.

This Week's Games: (Utah defeats Wichita 7-1 on October 16th and is at Allen on October 18th and 19th.

Last 10 games: Utah is 2-2.

Goals per game: 5.00 (Tied for 3rd in the league).

Goals against per game: 2.75 (8h).

Shots per game: 33.25 (9th).

Shots against per game: 26.75 (4th).

Power play: 30.4 % (7 for 23) (5th).

Penalty Kill: 94.1 % (16 for 17) (6th).

Scoring By Period

First Period: Utah 8 Opponents 4.

Second Period: Utah 7 Opponents 7.

Third Period: Utah 5 Opponents 0.

Classic Country 1370 AM Is Home of Grizzlies Hockey

All 72 regular season games and the postseason will be heard on Classic Country 1370 AM. The games are also in HD at 104.3 FM HD2. Online Classic Country 1370 can be found at cc1370.com.

