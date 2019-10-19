Marlies Assign Alex Gudbranson to the Growlers
October 19, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release
St. John's - The Toronto Marlies have assigned defenceman Alex Gudbranson to the Newfoundland Growlers.
The 25-year-old Orleans, ON native, has yet to see in-game action this season after being sidelined with an injury during the Toronto Maple Leafs Training Camp, held in Paradise, Newfoundland.
He appeared in 55 regular-season games with the Growlers during the 2018-19 Championship Season, amassing 2 goals, 8 points and 29 penalty minutes along the way. Gudbranson was a staple on the blueline for the Growlers during their 2019 Kelly Cup Championship run where he recorded 2 points in 23 playoff games.
