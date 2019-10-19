Marlies Assign Alex Gudbranson to the Growlers

October 19, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release





St. John's - The Toronto Marlies have assigned defenceman Alex Gudbranson to the Newfoundland Growlers.

The 25-year-old Orleans, ON native, has yet to see in-game action this season after being sidelined with an injury during the Toronto Maple Leafs Training Camp, held in Paradise, Newfoundland.

He appeared in 55 regular-season games with the Growlers during the 2018-19 Championship Season, amassing 2 goals, 8 points and 29 penalty minutes along the way. Gudbranson was a staple on the blueline for the Growlers during their 2019 Kelly Cup Championship run where he recorded 2 points in 23 playoff games.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 19, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.