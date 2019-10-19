Sadowy Strikes Twice Late in K-Wings' Home-Opening OT Win

KALAMAZOO, MI - All it took was six seconds into the new seven-minute overtime for Dylan Sadowy and the Kalamazoo Wings (1-1-0-0) to send their 3,560 fans home happy on opening night Saturday at Wings Event Center.

Sadowy redirected a Tanner Sorenson pass into the net six seconds into the extra frame as the K-Wings topped the Cincinnati Cyclones (1-0-1-0), 4-3.

Kalamazoo led early in the first period and again in the second period, but Cincinnati had an answer each time. Then with 4:28 remaining in regulation, reigning league MVP Jesse Schultz capped off a 2-on-1 to give the Cyclones their first lead, 3-2.

With goaltender Jake Hildebrand pulled for an extra attacker, Sadowy jammed in Kalamazoo's first power play goal of the season on a 6-on-4 advantage to even the score at 3-3 with 1:27 left.

Rookie Brennan Sanford opened the scoring 4:09 into the game with his first professional goal, a rebound stuffed into the open net with Cyclones goaltender Michael Houser out of position. Cincinnati had an answer, as Mason Mitchell saw his shot deflect off of a stick and over Hildebrand's glove 1:17 later.

Yannick Vielleux put the K-Wings back in front on a crazy play in the second period. The veteran's stick got stuck behind Cincinnati's net in the Zamboni doors and while the play returned to Kalamazoo's zone, Vielleux went to the bench for a replacement. Seconds later, he caught a pass and scored on a breakaway with his new stick to make it 2-1.

In the midst of a penalty-riddled second period that saw three fights and 76 combined penalty minutes, John Edwardh scored a power play goal to tie things up at 2-2 for Cincinnati.

Hildebrand stopped 28 shots to earn his first win of the season, while Houser stopped 18 in the overtime loss.

