Thunder Come from Behind to Beat Railers, 3-2
October 19, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release
GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder picked up their second win of the season on Saturday when they defeated the Worcester Railers in front of a sold-out crowd of 4,823 at Cool Insuring Arena.
Charlie Curti netted his first two professional goals and Kelly Summers potted the game-winner as the Thunder scored three unanswered goals to move to 2-1-0-1 on the season. Adirondack's victory caused Worcester to fall to 2-1-0-0 on the year.
The Railers were the lone team to score on the powerplay as they went 1-for-2 on the man advantage while the Thunder went 0-for-4. Worcester netminder Evan Buitenhuis stopped 25 of the 28 shots that he saw while Thunder goaltender Eamon McAdam picked up his second win of the season and made 33 saves.
Scoring Plays
The Railers would hit the back of the net first on a powerplay in the second period. Ivan Chukarov fed it to the point for Mike Cornell who found Tanner Pond at the far circle. Pond blew it by McAdam and the Railers drew first blood at 5:45 of the second period.
Worcester would tack on another goal less than six minutes later when Cody Payne stripped Thunder forward Conor Riley in the Railers' defensive zone. The turnover created a 2-on-0 and Payne wristed it past McAdam to give the Railers a 2-0 lead.
The Thunder would pull within one as Charlie Curti received a drop pass from Nikita Popugaev and ripped it past Buitenhuis. Hayden Verbeek would get the secondary assist as the time of the goal was 17:34 of the second period.
Adirondack would tie the game in the third period when Charlie Curti would find his second goal of the night. A wrist shot from the slot that beat Buitenhuis. Ara Nazarian and Blake Thompson got the assists at 8:41.
Kelly Summers would be the recipient of an unfortunate Worcester bounce as he banked it off of the Railers' Bo Brauer and into the back of the net with just 3:45 to go in the third period. It would be Summers' first goal of the season. Casey Pierro-Zabotel would record his first point as a member of the Thunder while Nikita Popugaev recorded his second assist of the night.
Thunder Notes
Charlie Curti's goals were his first and second of his pro career
4,832 - the Thunder's first sell-out of the season
Up Next
The Thunder will continue their homestand on Wednesday as they battle the Maine Mariners for the second time this season. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00pm from Cool Insuring Arena.
