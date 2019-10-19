Reading Bested in Home Opener, 5-3

Reading, PA- Reading Royals forward Matthew Gaudreau scored in the third period to bring Reading within one, but the Maine Mariners scored a couple of insurance goals and took Reading's home opener, 5-3, Saturday at Santander Arena.

Gaudreau and Frank DiChiara each registered two points (1g). Ralph Cuddemi added his third goal of the season with 40.9 seconds to go in the third.

Felix SandstrÃ¶m blocked 31 shots (5 GA) in defeat. Tom McCollum picked up Maine's first win of the season with 44 saves (3 GA). Reading had 33 shots on goal through the first two frames, but the Royals trailed by two entering the third.

DiChiara, Gaudreau, Cuddemi stay on track

Frank DiChiara and Ralph Cuddemi each scored their team-leading third goals of the season, while Matthew Gaudreau's second helped him hit four points in his first four games. DiChiara tied the game with 3:09 left in the first, sniping a left-circle shot to the far post. Gaudreau and Rob Michel assisted.

Gaudreau scored at 8:40 of the third on the man up, lasering a left-dot snipe short side, with help from Olivier Labelle and DiChiara. The strike brought Reading within one, 3-2. With Reading down three in the final minute, Cuddemi stashed in at net front to make it a 5-3 game.

Maine scores key goals to extend lead

The Mariners scored twice in the second and twice in the third, cutting off potential Royals comebacks. Ryan Culkin gave the Mariners their second lead, 2-1, with a slap shot from the deep slot at 7:28 of the middle frame. Ty Ronning sniped another goal in for Maine short side nine minutes later. Ronning took the game's first star with two goals and three points and scored again with 4:02 to go in the third.

With Reading within one and 7:28 to go, Terrance Wallin received a feed from Ronning across the zone line and tipped it over SandstrÃ¶m's shoulder at the left post. That strike provided the Mariners a 4-2 advantage.

Reading went 1-for-2 on the man up and allowed two power-play goals on four Maine opportunites.

