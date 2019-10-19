Gameday Capsule: Allen vs. Utah
October 19, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release
ALLEN
HOME: 1-1-0
AWAY: 1-0-0
OVERALL: 2-1-1
Last 10: 2-1-1
ALLEN TEAM LEADERS
Goals: Jordan Topping, 3
Assists: Les Lancaster, 4
Points: Jordan Topping, 5
+/-: Stepan Falkovsky, +2
PIM: Spencer Asuchak, 14
UTAH
HOME: 1-2-0
AWAY: 1-0-0
OVERALL: 2-2-0
Last 10: 2-2-0
UTAH TEAM LEADERS
Goals: Josh Dickinson, 6
Assists: Cole Cassels, 5
Points: Travis Barron, 8
+/-: Griffen Molino, +5
PIM: Patrick McGrath, 17
Utah Grizzlies (2-2-0; 4 pts) at Allen Americans (2-1-0; 4 pts)
The Allen Americans and Utah Grizzlies close out a back to back tonight at 7:05 pm at Allen Event Center. Utah took Game 1 last night 10-4 scoring eight goals over the first two periods of play.
Last Game vs. Utah Grizzlies:
Josh Dickinson had a hat trick for the second straight game, leading Utah, to a 10-4 victory last night over the Allen Americans. The Grizzlies scored four goals in the first period and four in the second ending the Americans two game winning streak. Utah has won two in a row.
Worth Noting:
Jordan Topping scored his team-leading third goal of the season last night in the Americans 10-4 loss to Utah. Topping had a goal and an assist last night with two shots on goal. Gabe Gagne led the Americans with four shots on net.
About Allen:
Tyler Sheehy scored his first professional goal last night in the Americans loss to Utah.
The Americans winning streak was halted at two games.
Jordan Topping is ninth in the league in scoring with five points (3 goals and 2 assists).
About Utah:
Utah Grizzlies forward Josh Dickinson, leads the ECHL in goals with 6.
After dropping their first two games at home last weekend, the Utah Grizzlies have won two straight games.
The Utah Grizzlies have scored 17 goals in the last two games.
Utah is outscoring their opponents 17 to 5 over their last two games.
DFW resident Thomas Hodges served as the Utah Grizzlies Emergency Backup Goalie last night.
Final Thoughts:
Dereck Baribeau left last night's game due to injury. He's expected to miss a couple weeks
The Americans will play five of their first six games on home ice with a visit from the Idaho Steelheads next weekend.
Last night's 10-4 loss was the worst home loss since Colorado beat Allen 8-1 on November 15th, 2015, and the most goals given up at home since an opening night loss to Tulsa, 9-6 on October 24th 2014.
