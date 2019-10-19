Marlies Recall Zach O'Brien from the Growlers

St. John's - The Toronto Marlies have recalled forward Zach O'Brien from the Newfoundland Growlers.

The 27-year-old St. John's, NL native boasts 2 goals, 4 points and 2 penalty minutes in 4 games with Growlers so far this season.

In three games with the Marlies during the 2018-19 campaign, O'Brien had been held without a point.

He has appeared in 53 regular-season games with the Growlers during the 2018-19 Championship Season, amassing 28 goals, 68 points and 6 penalty minutes along the way. O'Brien was named MVP of the 2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs.

