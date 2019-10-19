Cyclones Drop Penalty-Filled Overtime Affair

Kalamazoo, MI - The Cincinnati Cyclones (1-0-1-0) fell to the Kalamazoo Wings, 4-3 in overtime, on Saturday night. Forwards Mason Mitchell, John Edwardh, and Jesse Schultz netted the goals for Cincinnati. The physicality was ramped up in the contest as well, as the teams combined for 86 minutes in penalties.

After the Wings took a 1-0 lead early in the first on a goal from Brennan Sanford , Cincinnati evened up the game at the 5:26 mark when Mitchell skated into the offensive zone and tossed a shot over the glove of Kalamazoo goaltender Jake Hildebrand to tie the game, 1-1.

The 1-1 score held up throughout the remainder of the opening period, and 3:44 into the second, Kalamazoo regained the lead when forward Yannick Veilleux found the back of the net to put the Wings up, 2-1.

The Kalamazoo momentum was short-lived, as roughly five minutes later while on the power play, forward Darik Angeli took a shot that ricocheted off the end boards right to Edwardh out front, and he jammed the puck home to re-tie the game, 2-2, after 40 minutes.

The teams traded quality scoring chances all throughout the third, and at the 15:32 mark, Schultz took a pass on the backdoor from Edwardh and scored to give Cincinnati their first lead of the night, 3-2.

The Wings were not deterred, and with 1:27 left in the third while on the power play and with the goaltender pulled, forward Dylan Sadowy lit the lamp to bring Kalamazoo back level, 3-3, and force overtime. Kalamazoo needed just six seconds of overtime to take down the Cyclones, as Sadowy tipped in his second power play tally of the night to lift the Wings to a 4-3 overtime win.

Cincinnati outshot the Wings, 31-22 on the night, with goaltender Michael Houser stopping 18 in defeat. Cincinnati next heads to Indy to battle the Fuel on Friday night, with the face-off slated for 7:35pm ET.

