Offensive Explosion Helps Beast Down Growlers

October 19, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Brampton Beast News Release





BRAMPTON, ONTARIO - The Beast put seven goals up on the board and Alex Dubeau made 32 saves as the Beast downed the Growlers 7-5 on Saturday night.

The Brampton Beast looked to get back in the win column and split the weekend series against the Newfoundland Growlers on Saturday night.

The Growlers got the scoring started off a breakaway from Brady Ferguson. Alex Dubeau made the initial save but the puck went through his legs for a 1-0 Growlers lead at 3:09.

Brampton fought back and tied the game courtesy of Francois Beauchemin. The Quebec native tipped home the shot from the point to tie the game 1-1 at 11:36.

Newfoundland again fought back and was able to bat home a rebound off the scramble courtesy of Justin Brazeau. That made it two one for the home squad at 13:06.

Undeterred, Brampton continued to fight and David Vallorani undressed Patrick Munson shorthanded to tie the game up at two apiece at 18:15.

Brampton took a tie game into their first intermission and trailed in shots by a count of 12-11.

The second frame brought more fireworks and action between the two clubs. Riley Woods got the scoring started with a goal over the blocker for a Growlers 3-2 lead at 1:40.

Brampton would equalize on the point shot from big defenseman Chris Martenet. The shot snuck through and tied the game 3-3 at 8:54.

With exactly half the period gone, Andrew Sturtz got the second short-handed goal of the game and the Beast took a 4-3 lead.

The Growlers would battle back and tie the game four apiece on the tally from Giorgio Estephan. Brampton would head into the second intermission tied 4-4 and trailing in shots 23-21.

The third period started with the Growlers taking a 5-4 lead with a power play goal from Estephan at 2:20.

The Beast continued to battle and were rewarded with the tying goal off the stick of Beauchemin at 7:26.

Brampton continued to fight and Nathan Todd batted home the winner at 12:04. Matt Petgrave added some insurance with the empty netter and the Beast took the game by a score of 75.

Dubeau got the win for the Beast and posted 32 saves. Munson took the loss with 26 of his own.

Notes: The three stars of the game were 3) Hollowell (NFL) 2) Bradley (NFL) 1) Beauchemin (BRA) The Beast finished the contest scoreless on the man advantage. Newfoundland went two-for-six. Brampton will now head home for two games against the Worcester Railers this coming weekend.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 19, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.