Brampton Beast Season Update

PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL announced Wednesday that each of the six teams in the North Division - Adirondack Thunder, Brampton Beast, Maine Mariners, Newfoundland Growlers, Reading Royals and Worcester Railers, have announced that the teams will opt out of competition in the 2020-2021 ECHL season, under the ECHL's COVID-19 Voluntary Suspension policy.

"This has been a very disappointing decision for the Brampton Beast," said President and General Manager Cary Kaplan. "We tried everything we could to see if a season was possible. Unfortunately, along with the other five teams in our division, we just couldn't see a path forward to playing this season. In addition to the dramatic fan restrictions, we also still operate in an environment with a closed US border."

"We now turn our attention to October 2021 and we are very optimistic to bring Beast hockey back to our Brampton fans and community partners," said Kaplan.

Under the terms of the ECHL/PHPA Collective Bargaining Agreement, all Players from the Adirondack Thunder, Brampton Beast, Maine Mariners, Newfoundland Growlers, Reading Royals and Worcester Railers are free agents for the 2020-21 Season immediately.

To our ticket holders, thank you for sticking with us through this difficult time. We will be planning a in the next few days. Please look out for an email from the organization.

