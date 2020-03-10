Beast Blow Third Period Lead and Drop Game against Growlers

BRAMPTON, ONTARIO - David Pacan scored on the power play and Jamie Phillips made 27 saves but the Beast dropped a 4-3 decision to the Newfoundland Growlers on Tuesday night.

The Brampton Beast returned home from their road swing to take on the Newfoundland Growlers as the CAA Centre. The Beast were coming off a win against Reading, for their fourth victory in a row.

The Beast struck first on Tuesday night with a goal off the stick of Jackson Leef. The forward pounced on a turnover and rifled the puck past Angus Redmond for a 1-0 Beast lead at 8:04.

The Growlers fired back and tied the contest up with a power play goal from Zach O'Brien at 18:49.

The two Canadian clubs took a 1-1 tie into the first intermission with the Beast leading in shots by a count of 12-9.

The second period brought some great scoring chances for either side, but both Phillips and Redmond were up to task and stopped every shot they faced enroute to a scoreless second.

It was 1-1 after 40 minutes of play with the Beast holding a shot edge 21-17.

The third period brought the goals with David Pacan scoring on the power play to break the deadlock. That tally made it 2-1 Brampton at 2:19.

Shortly after it was Francois Beauchemin with a power move and goal of his own. The forward dragged it around Redmond for a 3-1 lead at 3:26.

The rest of the frame belonged to the Growlers, who scored three answered goals and took the game 4-3. O'Brien completed the hat trick and Brady Ferguson got the winner at the 16:50 mark of the final frame.

Redmond made 29 saves and got the win for Newfoundland. Phillips ended the night with 27 saves and the loss.

Notes: Molson Three Stars 3) Beauchemin (BRA) 2) Ferguson (NFL) 1) O'Brien (NFL) The Beast ended the night one-for-three on the man advantage. Newfoundland was one-for-two. Brampton will take on the Adirondack Thunder this coming Friday, March 13th. Puck drops at 7:15 PM.

