Jake Massie Reassigned from Springfield Thunderbirds

March 10, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release





GREENVILLE, S.C. - Defenseman Jake Massie has been re-assigned from the Springfield Thunderbirds to the Greenville Swamp Rabbits and will join the active roster immediately. The 23-year-old defenseman played in a pair of games for the Swamp Rabbits back in October prior to this re-assignment.

Massie's first pro season out of the University of Vermont has seen him play in 29 games with the T-Birds, racking up five points in the process. He scored one goal in the two games for the Swamp Rabbits.

A ranked prospect in the 2015 NHL Draft, he was selected in the sixth round, 156th overall by the Carolina Hurricanes. He is under contract with the Florida Panthers.

