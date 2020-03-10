Mitch McLain Headed to Iowa
March 10, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release
Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, announced on Tuesday, that forward Mitch McLain has been recalled by the Iowa Wild.
The Baxter, Minnesota resident has played in eight games this season with Allen and has six points (4 goals and 2 assists).
McLain had the game-winning goal in overtime last Friday night in the Americans 5-4 win over Kansas City.
In 97 games with the Iowa Wild over the past three seasons he has 25 points.
The Allen Americans return to action this Friday night in Utah as the club opens a 3-game weekend series.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 10, 2020
- Mitch McLain Headed to Iowa - Allen Americans
- Jack Sadek Recalled by Minnesota, Assigned to Iowa - Allen Americans
- Education Day Game Eludes Nailers - Wheeling Nailers
- Brampton's Nigro Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week - ECHL
- Hodgson, Ebbing Each Score Twice in a.m. Win at Wheeling, 5-1 - Reading Royals
- Parkkonen Returns from Chicago - Wichita Thunder
- Mavs Weekly: Mavs Welcome Nearly 15,000 Fans over Weekend - Kansas City Mavericks
- Worcester Railers HC Sign Forward Brent Beaudoin from Brown University - Worcester Railers HC
- Houser Named ECHL Goaltener of the Week - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Cincinnati's Houser Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
- Tammy Dahms Named Director of Corporate Sales and Sponsorships - Reading Royals
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Royals Have Brunch Battle at Wheeling - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.