Mitch McLain Headed to Iowa

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, announced on Tuesday, that forward Mitch McLain has been recalled by the Iowa Wild.

The Baxter, Minnesota resident has played in eight games this season with Allen and has six points (4 goals and 2 assists).

McLain had the game-winning goal in overtime last Friday night in the Americans 5-4 win over Kansas City.

In 97 games with the Iowa Wild over the past three seasons he has 25 points.

The Allen Americans return to action this Friday night in Utah as the club opens a 3-game weekend series.

