Jack Sadek Recalled by Minnesota, Assigned to Iowa

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, announced on Monday that Minnesota has recalled defenseman Jack Sadek from the Americans.

Jack Sadek is a former seventh round draft pick of the Minnesota Wild, in the 2015 NHL Entry draft.

Sadek has 32 points in 61 games with Allen this season and leads the Americans in plus/minus with a +25.

The 6-foot-3 and 205 pound blue-liner from Lakeville, Minnesota is a former Big 10 player with the University of Minnesota joined the Americans late last season as a rookie.

The Americans travel to Utah this week for three games against the Utah Grizzlies on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

