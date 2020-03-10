Thunder's Hutchison Makes Noise During Pro Debut in Loss to Railers

March 10, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release





GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder's third period comeback fell short on Tuesday night as they fell to the Worcester Railers by the score of 5-4. Nick Hutchison made his professional debut and notched a goal and an assist in Adirondack's 28th regulation loss of the season.

The Thunder drew first blood when Kelly Summers found James Phelan on a breakaway for his third of the season. This was Phelan's first game since February 1st where he sustained a hand injury. The goal came at 9:56.

Worcester pulled even on an odd-man rush set up by Brett Beaudoin and Tyler Poulsen to feed Brennan Feasey for his first professional goal at 16:33.

Summers got the lead right back for Adirondack after a feed from Nick Hutchison and Blake Thompson. Summers' goal was his ninth of the season and the assist for Hutchison was his first pro point. The time of the goal was 18:06.

Worcester netted the only goals of the second period to escape the frame up 3-2. Shane Walsh scored at 3:32 of the period followed by Ross Olsson's 12th of the season at 17:33.

The Railers started the third period on the powerplay and quickly doubled their lead on a Tyler Poulsen goal at :57 followed up by Beaudoin's first pro tally just 15 seconds later to make it 5-3.

With the Railers on another powerplay, Casey Pierro-Zabotel and Robbie Payne went to work on a 2-on-1 rush and it was Pierro-Zabotel cashing in on his 24th of the season to make it 5-3. The shorthanded goal is Adirondack's 11th of the year.

With just over five and a half minutes to play, the Thunder's Hutchison threw the puck to the net, deflecting off of Evan Buitenhuis and going in for his first professional goal to pull Adirondack within one. The goal was assisted by Robbie Payne and John Edwardh at 14:35.

Adirondack pulled Eamon McAdam with 1:47 left to play but Worcester hung on to hand the Thunder their fifth straight loss. The Thunder outshot the Railers 26-23 and went 0-for-3 on the powerplay.

Up Next

The Thunder head to Brampton, ON on Friday to take on the Beast. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:15pm.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 10, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.