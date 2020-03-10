Mavs Weekly: Mavs Welcome Nearly 15,000 Fans over Weekend

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks welcomed nearly 15,000 fans to Silverstein Eye Centers Arena for three games last weekend, as 14,896 fans walked through the gates on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The Mavs have just four home games left on the schedule as they head for the finish line of the 2019-20 ECHL regular season.

Last Week's Action

Fri. 3/6: 5-4 (OT) L, vs. Allen

Sat. 3/7: 4-1 L, vs. Wichita

Sun. 3/8: 3-2 L, vs. Wichita

This Week's Schedule

Fri. 3/13: vs. Tulsa Oilers

Sat. 3/14: at Tulsa Oilers

Sun. 3/15: vs. Tulsa Oilers

Mountain Division Standings

1. Allen Americans (40-14-6-2, 88 points)

2. Idaho Steelheads (36-18-3-4, 79 points)

3. Utah Grizzlies (34-17-7-4, 79 points)

4. Tulsa Oilers (29-26-7-1, 66 points)

5. Rapid City Rush (29-25-5-1, 64 points)

6. Wichita Thunder (24-29-8-0, 56 points)

7. Kansas City Mavericks (24-32-4-1, 53 points)

Comeback Comes Up Short

The Mavericks nearly pulled off their first third period comeback of the season Friday night against Allen, scoring three goals within 2:49 of each other in the third period, tying the game at 4-4 against the division's top team. The Americans won the game 5-4 in overtime on a goal by Matt McLain.

Mason Goal-relli

Mavericks forward Mason Morelli has made an instant impact since being reassigned by the Stockton Heat. In three games back with the Mavericks, Morelli has three goals and two assists.

Small Sample Size

In four career games with Kansas City, Morelli has six points on two goals and four assists, giving him 1.50 points per game in a Mavs uniform. For reference, Mavs all-time leader in points per game is Carter Verhaeghe with 1.583 points per game in 36 games with KC on 20 goals and 36 assists. Verhaeghe now plays for the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Resupplied

The Mavericks received an injection of depth and talent from their AHL affiliate, the Stockton Heat last week. Forwards Mitch Hults and Mason Morelli and defenseman Zach Osburn were reassigned late this week.

Making Moves

The Mavericks made a trade deadline move last Thursday, sending forward Tad Kozun to the Orlando Solar Bears for forward Dylan Fitze. The Mavericks also received future considerations that had previously been sent to Orlando in the reassignment of defenseman Marcus Crawford on January 30.

Historic Debut

Mavericks rookie defenseman Roshen Jaswal (Signed 2/23 out of St. Olaf College) is the first player in Mavericks history of Indian descent.

Historic Campaign for Carzo

Mavericks Captain Rocco Carzo has accomplished several milestones and has ascended the Mavs franchise ranks in multiple categories. On February 19 at Idaho, he played in his 400th career ECHL game and scored his 76th goal as a Mav, putting him alone in third place on the Mavs all-time goals list. Carzo also played in his 265th career game with the Mavericks on February 22 against Utah, second most in franchise history. Earlier this season, Carzo also scored his 100th career ECHL goal.

Banged Up

Despite their recent reinforcements from the AHL, the Mavericks currently have four players on injured reserve.

