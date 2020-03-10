Tammy Dahms Named Director of Corporate Sales and Sponsorships

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals announced Tuesday Tammy Dahms has been named the team's Director of Corporate Sales and Sponsorships. Dahms has worked for the Santander Arena and the Santander Performing Arts Center as a Sales and Client Service Manager for the last five years, executing sales to grow revenue streams at both facilities.

"Having worked with the Santander Arena, I've had the opportunity to assist many of our existing sponsors and I'm now looking forward to the opportunity to build on those relationships while finding new and creative ways to partner," Dahms said. "I'm also thrilled to be jumping on board ahead of the Royals' 20th Anniversary Season. I've had the opportunity to watch this team develop and grow under new ownership this year and I'm excited to be a part of that growth."

"Tammy has demonstrated her expertise in cultivating and maintaining business relationships throughout Berks County and will be a tremendous add to our team," said General Manager David Farrar. "We are eager for her to continue to work with clients and businesses in Berks County, developing new partnerships that will be beneficial to our community."

A graduate of Elizabethtown College, Dahms joined SMG at Santander Arena in 2012, progressing from Box Office & Group Sales Supervisor to her current role with Santander Arena, the Santander Arena Performing Arts Center and the Royals.

Dahms can be reached at tdahms@santander-arena.com.

