Walleye Issue Statement about Upcoming Games

The Toledo Walleye game on Wednesday, March 11 against the Cincinnati Cyclones, as well as all upcoming games, will proceed as scheduled. We are monitoring the developments regarding the Coronavirus (COVID-19) and remain in close contact with the ECHL and our local health officials and will make announcements should the situation change.

The health and safety of our fans, team, staff members, and partners is our number one priority. Following the advice of public health officials, we are in the process of implementing the following health and safety protocols:

Additional sanitizing stations throughout the arena

Additional cleaning of high-touch surfaces during the game

We advise all fans who attend a Walleye game to review and follow the hygiene guidelines outlined by the Ohio Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control.

Walleye fans with questions can call 419-725-9255.

