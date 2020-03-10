'Blades Weekly: Last Three-In-Three of Season on Tap

March 10, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release







Florida Everblades forward Michael Neville

(Florida Everblades, Credit: Kevin Bires Photography) Florida Everblades forward Michael Neville(Florida Everblades, Credit: Kevin Bires Photography)

ESTERO, Fla. - Now into the last month of the regular season, the Florida Everblades continue their pursuit of the top spot in the ECHL with a travel-heavy, three-game week that includes stops in three separate cities over three days.

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

March 4 | vs. Jacksonville Icemen - W, 3-1

Cam Johnson made 36 saves to pick up his ninth win over his last 11 starts, and Darik Angeli's power-play tally in the first 90 seconds of the third period held up as the game-winner in Florida's fifth straight win.

March 6 | at Jacksonville Icemen - OT L, 2-3

Trailing by a goal in the last five minutes of regulation, the Everblades evened the game at two on Angeli's second power-play goal in as many games to extend their point streak to six games. Angeli's goal was Florida's fourth game-tying goal in the last five minutes of regulation this season.

March 7 | vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits - W, 4-1

After Greenville scored the game's first goal in the opening period, Florida tabbed the final four goals of the game to skate to its eighth win in 10 matchups with the Swamp Rabbits this season. Ken Appleby had a 26-save effort to earn his 27th win of the year.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

March 12 | at Greenville Swamp Rabbits | 7:05 p.m. - Bon Secours Wellness Arena

March 13 | at Jacksonville Icemen | 7 p.m. - Veterans Memorial Arena

March 14 | vs. Orlando Solar Bears | 7 p.m. - Hertz Arena

'BLADES BIOS

Ben Masella leads the league with a plus-minus rating of +40, while Hunter Garlent is fifth overall with a +31 mark.

Michael Huntebrinker has a league-best eight shorthanded points and is tied for the league lead with five shorthanded goals.

Garlent is tied for seventh among ECHL rookies with 44 points (17g, 27a).

Huntebrinker owns an active and individual season-best point streak of seven games (6g, 4a).

QUICK HITS

Florida's seven-game point streak (6-0-1-0) is its second-longest point streak of the season and third point streak of at least six games.

The Everblades rank second in the league with 14 shorthanded goals and are tied for first with eight shorthanded goals at home.

Florida leads the league with 25 wins in games decided by three or more goals.

Since dropping three straight games from Jan. 7-11, Florida has totaled a 21-2-2 record over its last 25 games.

TEAM STATISTICS

Overall record: 43-13-4-2

Home record: 24-7-2-0

Road record: 19-6-2-2

Last week's record: 2-0-1-0

Last 10 games: 8-1-1-0

Division standings: t-1st

Conference standings: t-1st

League standings: t-1st

'BLADES LEADERS

G: Justin Auger (26)

A: Darik Angeli (35)

PTS: Blake Winiecki (50)

+/-: Ben Masella (+40)

SH: Winiecki (176)

Goals-against average: Cam Johnson (2.32)

Save percentage: Johnson (.925)

Wins: Ken Appleby (27)

UPCOMING PROMOTIONS

Affiliation Night (March 14) - The first 2,500 fans will receive a 'Blades & Nashville Predators cowbell courtesy of Pro Seal to celebrate the first-year affiliation with Nashville! Fans can secure a cowbell ahead of time by purchasing a cowbell ticket package through this link. Support the recovery efforts in Nashville after last week's devastating tornadoes by purchasing a ticket to the game through this link, and $5 from each ticket purchased will be donated to the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee.

EVERBLADES 2019-20 BROADCAST INFORMATION

Catch all the exciting action of Everblades hockey on WJBX News, Talk & More on 101.5 FM, 104.3 FM, 770 AM on the radio waves, or listen for FREE online.

Fans can also watch the games on a subscription basis on ECHL.TV.

Images from this story



Florida Everblades forward Michael Neville

(Kevin Bires Photography)

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 10, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.