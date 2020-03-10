Houser Named ECHL Goaltener of the Week

Cincinnati, OH - The Cincinnati Cyclones, in conjunction with the ECHL, have announced goaltender Michael Houser has been named the Warrior Hockey / ECHL Goaltender of the Week for the week of March 2-8. Houser was a perfect 3-0-0-0 for the 'Clones last week with two shutouts, and posted a .067 goals-against average and a .972 save percentage. This is the fourth time in his career he has earned an ECHL weekly honor.

Houser started his week with a 24-save performance in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Kalamazoo Wings, and followed it up with a perfect 23-for-23 night on Friday in a 3-0 defeat of the Ft. Wayne Komets. Friday's win was the first shutout of the season for Houser, and the fifth overall for the Cyclones this season. He one-upped himself on Saturday night, stopping all 24 shots he saw in a 1-0 victory of the Toledo Walleye.

Saturday's win marked the second time this season a Cyclones goaltender has posted back-to-back shutouts this season, joining Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen had two perfect games in a row on November 14 and 16. Houser is now the second goaltender with back-to-back clean sheets for the 'Clones since the team returned to action prior to the 2006-2007 season.

Houser is tied for fifth in the ECHL with a 2.27 GAA along with a .902 SV%, and he has an overall record of 16-5-4-1. He has won five games in a row, allowing two or fewer goals in each of them, and he has only allowed more than three goals four times this season.

A native of Youngstown, OH, Houser, who was named ECHL Goaltender of the Year and was a member of the All-ECHL First Team last season, led all ECHL netminders with a record of 29-7-4-1, and was second with a 2.13 GAA in 2018-19. He also placed fourth in the ECHL with a .922 SV%. His 29 wins tied him for the League-lead amongst ECHL netminders, and he allowed more than three goals on just seven occasions. Additionally, he made 25 or more saves in all but 12 outings this season. Houser was also named the Warrior Hockey / ECHL Goaltender of the Monthfor December after a perfect 6-0-0-0 record along with a 1.17 goals GAA and a .950 SV%.

Houser is in his fifth stint with the Cyclones, having spent 41 games with the Cyclones during the 2012-13 and 2013-14 seasons, and another 41 during the 2016-17 campaign. He has also appeared in 17 playoff games for Cincinnati as well, turning out a 9-5-3 record with a 2.24 GAA and .915 SV%. In addition to the Cyclones, Houser has appeared in ECHL games for the Ft. Wayne Komets and Manchester Monarchs, and has 127-57-17-5 career ECHL record, along with a 2.47 GAA and .915 SV%.

He has also seen time in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Cyclones' AHL affiliate Rochester Americans, along with the Ontario Reign, San Antonio Rampage, Cleveland Monsters, and Tucson Roadrunners. In 73 career AHL games, Houser has a 32-26-4 record, along with a 2.87 GAA and a .901 SV%.

Prior to turning pro in 2012, Houser spent three seasons with the London Knights of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL). In 141 games played from 2009-12, the 6'2", 192-pounder recorded 93 wins to go along with a 2.96 GAA and a .909 SV%.

