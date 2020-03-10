Worcester Railers HC Sign Forward Brent Beaudoin from Brown University

Worcester, MA - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and Railers HC General Manager and Head Coach David Cunniff officially announced today that the club has signed forward Brent Beaudoin to an ECHL contract.

Brent Beaudoin, a 5-foot-10 180lb forward from Londonderry, NH joins the Worcester Railers after playing four seasons at Brown University from 2015-20 where he played 127 games accumulating 60 points (24-36-60). Beaudoin just finished his senior season with Brown serving as an assistant captain and led all forwards in scoring with 14 points (7-7-14) in 31 games.

Prior to his time at Brown University Beaudoin played for the Islanders Hockey Club in the USPHL Premier and five seasons with the New Hampshire Jr. Monarchs. In 2014-15 Beaudoin with the Monarchs in the Eastern Hockey League (EHL) he was named an EHL First Team-All Star finishing third in the league in scoring with 56 points (21-35-56) in 43 games.

Beaudoin will wear jersey number 15 and is expected to be in the lineup tonight vs. the Adirondack Thunder.

What's on tap - Busy Week Ahead!

The Railers are in Glens Falls, NY on Tuesday for a 7pm battle vs. the Adirondack Thunder. Coverage will begin 30 minutes before puck drop on 98.9FM NASH Icon or watch online at www.ECHLTV.com.

On Friday, March 13 the Railers host the Maine Mariners at 7pm on a 2-3-4 Friday on 80's Night presented by 104.5 WXLO. Local musician Cara Brindisi will perform before the game and during intermissions while fans can enjoy $2 popcorn, $3 soda, and $4 Bud Lights!

The Railers travel back to Portland to play the Mariners on Saturday, March 14 at 7pm before returning home on Sunday, March 15 to host the Norfolk Admirals at 3pm. The first 2,500 fans will receive a team photo presented by Jimmy John's and there will be a full team post game autograph signing on the ice. Score a SUNDAY FUNDAY ticket pack which include four tickets and four beverages (beer/soda) for just $60!

Bring a group of 10 or more people to the game and save BIG $$$$ off Box Office pricing and receive a Railers hat for everyone in your group! Plus, score a Railers experience...Zamboni rides, High-Five Tunnel, post-game photo on ice, and more! Call 508-365-1750 for your customized group experience!

Still and Stir located behind the DCU Center provides hockey fans with a great pregame and postgame atmosphere all season long. Watch all road games broadcast live on ECHLTV.com for a small fee. Listen to all Railers games live on 98.9 Nash ICON with coverage beginning 30 minutes before puck drop with Eric Lindquist and Cam McGuire. Full season memberships, mini plans, and group tickets are on sale now by calling the Railers front office at 508-365-1750 or by visiting www.RailersHC.com.

