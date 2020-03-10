Cincinnati's Houser Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week

PRINCETON, N.J. - Michael Houser of the Cincinnati Cyclones is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for March 2-8. It is the fourth time in his career that he has received the weekly honor.

Houser went 3-0-0 with two shutouts, a 0.67 goals-against average and a .972 save percentage in three appearances last week.

The 27-year-old made 24 saves in a 5-2 win against Kalamazoo on Wednesday, turned aside all 23 shots he faced in a 3-0 victory over Fort Wayne onâFriday and made 24 saves in a 1-0 win against Toledo onâSaturday.

Under contract to Rochester of the AmericanâHockey League, Houser is 16-5-5 with two shutouts, a 2.27 goals-against average and a save percentage of .902 in 26 appearances with the Cyclones this season.

A native of Youngstown, Ohio, Houser has seen action in 210 career ECHL games with Cincinnati, Fort Wayne and Manchester posting an overall record of 127-57-22 with 11 shutouts, a 2.47 goals-against average and a .915 save percentage, and earning ECHLâGoaltender of the Year honors last season.

Houser has also appeared in 76 career AHL games withâTucson, Cleveland, Ontario and San Antonio where he is 32-26-4 with three shutouts, a 2.87 goals-against average and a save percentage of .901.

Prior to turning pro, Houser played three seasons with London of the Ontario Hockey League where he went 93-38-7 with seven shutouts, a 2.90 goals-against average and a save percentage of .912 while leading the Knights to the 2010 OHL title.

Runner Up: Tomas Sholl, Idaho (2-0-0, 0.50 GAA, .981 save pct).

Also Nominated: Jamie Phillips (Brampton), Cam Johnson (Florida),âDylan Ferguson (Fort Wayne), Adam Carlson (Jacksonville), Logan Thompson (South Carolina) and Billy Christopoulos (Toledo).

