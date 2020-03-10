Parkkonen Returns from Chicago

Wichita Thunder defenseman Patrik Parkkonen

WICHITA, Kan. (Mar. 10) - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today that defenseman Patrik Parkkonen has been released from his PTO and returned to Wichita.

Parkkonen, 27, appeared in two games this past weekend for the Wolves. The Porvoo, Finland native is having an outstanding year for the Thunder. He leads the team in scoring with 45 points and has a four-game point streak (1g, 6a). Parkkonen is tied for first in power play assists (18), second among defenseman in points (45) and second among defenseman in assists (37).

The 5-foot-9, 187-pound blueliner is in his first season as a pro in North America. He played in the EBEL last year for Orli Znojmo, where he tallied 26 points (7g, 19a) in 45 games.

Wichita continues its seven-game road trip on Wednesday night with a visit to Fort Wayne starting at 6:35 p.m. CST.

