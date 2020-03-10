Ted Hart Breaks Goal Drought But Mariners Fall to Norfolk

PORTLAND, ME - J.C. Campagna's breakaway goal at 17:55 of the third period broke a 2-2 tie and gave the Norfolk Admirals a 3-2 win over the Maine Mariners on Tuesday night at the Cross Insurance Arena. The Admirals took the season series from the Mariners, 3-1, handing Maine its fifth straight home loss.

After a scoreless first period, Norfolk's Alex Rodriguez quickly got the scoring started in the 2nd when he capitalized on a turnover by Mariners defenseman Austin McEneny for a shorthanded goal just 17 seconds into the middle frame. At 3:02, the Mariners responded with a nifty wraparound goal by Conner Bleackley, assisted by line mates Dillan Fox and Michael McNicholas. Norfolk had the answer three minutes later, however, as Alex Tonge put one beyond the pad of Maine netminder Adam Huska from the right circle making it 2-1 Admirals. After a tripping penalty to Norfolk's Andrew Durham, the Mariners converted on a power play at 15:19 to tie the game again. Scott Savage's shot from the blue line was deflected by Brian Hart and after hitting the pad of Admiral goalie Jake Theut, caromed to Ted Hart in the slot, who broke a 16 game goal-less drought to make it 2-2. The Mariners registered a season-high 21 shots on goal in the 2nd period.

It remained 2-2 until just over two minutes left in regulation, when J.C. Campagna was able to split between McEneny and Jeff Taylor and deke Huska to give the Admirals their third lead of the game. The goal was reviewed and upheld, and held up as the game winner.

Norfolk snapped a seven game losing streak with the win while the Mariners have now dropped four in a row and six of seven. Despite the loss, the Mariners magic number to clinch a playoff spot decreased, thanks to Worcester's road win at Adirondack.

The Mariners play a home-and-home this weekend with the Worcester Railers - Friday at Worcester at 7:05 and Saturday at 6 PM at the Cross Insurance Arena. It's "Beacon's Birthday Bash," and the first 1,000 kids in attendance 12 and under will receive a Mariners travel toothbrush. Groups of 10 or more can get discounted tickets by calling 833-GO-MAINE. Individual tickets can be purchased at MarinersOfMaine.com, at the Trusted Choice Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena, or by calling 207-775-3458. All Saturday and Sunday home games also feature the Family Four Pack - four tickets, four food and drink vouchers, and four Mariners beverage koozies, starting at $80, and must be purchased in advance.

