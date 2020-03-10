ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension
March 10, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL on Tuesday announced that Reading head coach Kirk MacDonald has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #781, Brampton at Reading, on March 8.
MacDonald was assessed a game misconduct under Rule #39.5 at 20:00 of the third period. He is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.
MacDonald will miss Reading's game at Wheeling this morning (March 10).
