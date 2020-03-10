Brampton's Nigro Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week

March 10, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





PRINCETON, N.J. - Anthony Nigro of the Brampton Beast is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for March 2-8. It is the second time in his career that he has received the weekly honor.

Nigro scored four goals and added six assists for 10 points in four games last week.

The 30-year-old had two assists in a 7-3 win at Norfolk onâWednesday, notched two goals and two assists in a 5-2 victory over the Admirals on Friday, posted a goal and two assists in a 5-4 win against Norfolk onâSaturday and added the game-winning goal in a 3-1 victory at Reading on Sunday.

A native of Vaughan, Ontario, Nigro has 13 points (5g-8a) in 10 games with the Beast this season. He began the season in Denmark with Soenderjyske, where he had eight points (1g-7a) in 12 games.

Nigro has recorded 68 points (25g-43a) in 83 career ECHL games with Brampton, Idaho and Evansville while adding 52 points (27g-25a) in 177 career AmericanâHockey League games with Peoria and Texas. He also has 221 points (85g-136a) in 189 career games in various European leagues.

Prior to turning pro, Nigro tallied 196 points (74g-122a) in 251 career games in the Ontario Hockey League with Guelph and Ottawa.

On behalf of Anthony Nigro, a case of pucks will be donated to a Brampton youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 41,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

Runner Up: Ty Lewis, Utah (2 gp, 2g, 5a, 7 pts.).

Also Nominated: Brady Shaw (Fort Wayne), Jonathan Charbonneau (Idaho), Mike Hedden (Jacksonville) and Gregor MacLeod (Toledo).

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 10, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.