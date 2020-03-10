ECHL Transactions - March 10
March 10, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, March 10, 2020:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Florida:
Gage Torrel, F
Newfoundland:
Kyle Froese, D
Rapid City:
Beau McCue, F
WAIVER CLAIMS:
Kalamazoo:
Will Petschenig, D from Fort Wayne
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add James Phelan, F activated from reserve
Delete Alexandre Carrier, F placed on reserve
Greenville:
Add Jake Massie, D assigned from Springfield by Florida (NHL)
Kalamazoo:
Add Logan Lambdin, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Justin Kovacs, F placed on reserve
Maine:
Add Mikael Robidoux, F activated from reserve
Newfoundland:
Add Garrett Johnston, D returned from loan to Toronto (AHL)
Add Michael Kapla, D assigned by Toronto (AHL)
Add Sergei Sapego, D assigned by Toronto (AHL)
Add Mark Tremaine, F activated from reserve
Delete Tommy Panico, D placed on reserve
Delete Giorgio Estephan, F placed on reserve
Norfolk:
Add Austin Shaw, G signed contract, added to active roster
Add Andrew McLean, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Thomas Beretta, F signed ATO, added to active roster
Delete Artyom Ivanyuzhenkov, F placed on reserve
Delete Roman Durny, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/1)
Rapid City:
Add Lane Pederson, F assigned from Tucson by Arizona
Delete Lane Pederson, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/10)
Reading:
Add Luke Stork, F activated from reserve
Delete Lewis Zerter-Gossage, F placed on reserve
Toledo:
Add Butrus Ghafari, D signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Troy Loggins, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/9)
Delete Gregor MacLeod, F recalled by Grand Rapids
Wichita:
Add Patrik Parkkonen, D returned from loan to Chicago (AHL)
Delete Kyle Pouncy, D placed on reserve
Delete Riley Weselowski, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/8)
Worcester:
Add Brennan Feasey, F signed contract, released from ATO
Add Brent Beaudoin, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Barry Almeida, F placed on reserve
