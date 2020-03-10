ECHL Transactions - March 10

March 10, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, March 10, 2020:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Florida:

Gage Torrel, F

Newfoundland:

Kyle Froese, D

Rapid City:

Beau McCue, F

WAIVER CLAIMS:

Kalamazoo:

Will Petschenig, D from Fort Wayne

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add James Phelan, F activated from reserve

Delete Alexandre Carrier, F placed on reserve

Greenville:

Add Jake Massie, D assigned from Springfield by Florida (NHL)

Kalamazoo:

Add Logan Lambdin, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Justin Kovacs, F placed on reserve

Maine:

Add Mikael Robidoux, F activated from reserve

Newfoundland:

Add Garrett Johnston, D returned from loan to Toronto (AHL)

Add Michael Kapla, D assigned by Toronto (AHL)

Add Sergei Sapego, D assigned by Toronto (AHL)

Add Mark Tremaine, F activated from reserve

Delete Tommy Panico, D placed on reserve

Delete Giorgio Estephan, F placed on reserve

Norfolk:

Add Austin Shaw, G signed contract, added to active roster

Add Andrew McLean, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Thomas Beretta, F signed ATO, added to active roster

Delete Artyom Ivanyuzhenkov, F placed on reserve

Delete Roman Durny, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/1)

Rapid City:

Add Lane Pederson, F assigned from Tucson by Arizona

Delete Lane Pederson, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/10)

Reading:

Add Luke Stork, F activated from reserve

Delete Lewis Zerter-Gossage, F placed on reserve

Toledo:

Add Butrus Ghafari, D signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Troy Loggins, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/9)

Delete Gregor MacLeod, F recalled by Grand Rapids

Wichita:

Add Patrik Parkkonen, D returned from loan to Chicago (AHL)

Delete Kyle Pouncy, D placed on reserve

Delete Riley Weselowski, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/8)

Worcester:

Add Brennan Feasey, F signed contract, released from ATO

Add Brent Beaudoin, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Barry Almeida, F placed on reserve

