Official Statement

March 13, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Brampton Beast News Release





If you have purchased tickets for this weekend's games or currently are a Season Ticket Holder, please call our Front Office today and we would be happy to provide you with further details.

Front Office Phone Number: (905) 564-1684.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 13, 2020

Official Statement - Brampton Beast

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.