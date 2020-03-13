Komets Issue Statement Regarding Future Games

Fort Wayne, IN -- With the announcement of the ECHL suspending the season until further notice on Thursday afternoon, the Fort Wayne Komets will be working with season ticket holders, and corporate partners on appropriate action on affected games, while single-game buyers will receive a refund through their point of purchase. The club will be communicating with season ticket holders, partners and other affected parties with additional information soon.

The health and safety of fans and players are of the utmost importance to the Fort Wayne Komets organization. The Komets and the ECHL have been closely monitoring the situation with the Coronavirus (COVID-19) and will continue to be in contact with the Allen County Department of Health to monitor for Coronavirus. We thank you understanding and patience as we work through this unpredictable situation. We look forward to having you back at a Komets game soon.

Please refer to our FAQ about updated ticket policies. If your question isn't answered below please feel free to contact us at info@komets.com or call at 260-483-0011.

cI AM A SEASON TICKET HOLDER. WHAT HAPPENS NEXT?

Currently the season is suspended until further notice. Your tickets will be honored if and when games are rescheduled. If you have any further questions about your tickets for the current season please feel free to call 260-483-0011.

WILL MY TICKET BE HONORED IF/WHEN GAMES ARE RESCHEDULED?

Yes. Tickets can be redeemed at the box office for rescheduled games.

WHEN WILL WE KNOW INFORMATION ON RESCHEDULED GAMES?

The Fort Wayne Komets are in constant contact with the ECHL on the rescheduling of the remaining 2019-20 season games. We will be updating this page as well as our social media platforms as information is given.

I PURCHASED GROUP TICKETS THROUGH THE KOMETS OFFICE, HOW DO I GET A REFUND?

If you purchased group tickets through the Komets Office, a Komets representative can help issue a credit to a future game if/when games are rescheduled or a refund.

I PURCHASED MY TICKETS IN PERSON AT THE MEMORIAL COLISEUM TICKET OFFICE, HOW DO I GET A REFUND?

Refunds will be issued through the avenue they were purchased. Please visit the Memorial Coliseum Tickets office starting Tuesday, March 17th with your individual game ticket in order to receive a refund.

I PURCHASED MY TICKETS THROUGH TICKETMASTER, HOW DO I GET A REFUND?

Refunds will be issued through the avenue they were purchased. Check out the Ticketmaster Refund Policy page for more information https://www.ticketmaster.com/h/returns.html

I PURCHASED MY TICKETS THROUGH FEVO OR GROUPMATICS, HOW DO I GET A REFUND?

Refunds will be issued through the avenue they were purchased. We are working with FEVO and Groupmatics to issue refunds directly to the customer and appreciate your patience as this is resolved.

I PURCHASED MY TICKETS THROUGH A RESALE/TICKET BROKER SITE SUCH AS STUBHUB OR SEAT GEEK, HOW DO I GET A REFUND?

All tickets purchased through a resale (e.g. Vivid Sets, Ticket Network, Stub Hub, Seat Geek, etc) will be subject to the refund policy of the ticket marketplace. Please contact their customer service departments for more information.

