Sunday's Blood Drive Cancelled

March 13, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release





GREENVILLE, S.C. - Due to COVID-19 (coronavirus) concerns and suspension of the ECHL season, the Blood Connection blood drive scheduled in conjunction with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits game on Sunday, March 15th has been cancelled. However, it is crucial that anyone who is feeling healthy and willing to donate does so immediately. Please go to one of the donation centers in Greenville, Easley, Seneca, Spartanburg, and Greenwood, which are open every day.

The Blood Connection is urging everyone who is feeling healthy to donate blood as soon as possible. COVID-19 concerns are negatively affecting blood donations and this could lead to shortages for local hospitals. The blood center has taken extra precautions to make sure its donation centers and mobiles are clean and safe for everyone. Keep in mind, there are hospital patients in your community who rely on The Blood Connection for an adequate blood supply every day. Please help provide those life-saving blood products by donating soon and encouraging others to do so as well.

