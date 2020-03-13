ECHL Suspends Play for the 2019-20 Season

TULSA, OK - The ECHL announced Thursday that the 2019-20 season has been suspended until further notice, citing concerns and uncertainties over COVID-19 (coronavirus).

All Oilers games, home and away, including this weekend's games, are suspended until further notice. Our Fan's, Player's and Staff's safety is our number one concern. At this time, there is no information on a new schedule for the remaining games.

The ECHL and its Member Teams continue to work with national and local health officials and local governance to monitor the situation. In the interim, we encourage those in the ECHL and Tulsa community to take precautions and stay safe during this time.

