Beast Drop Narrow Decision on Sunday
February 23, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Brampton Beast News Release
BRAMPTON, ONTARIO - Dan Leavens and Erik Bradford scored for Brampton but the Beast lost a 3-2 contest against the Wheeling Nailers on Sunday afternoon.
The Brampton Beast returned home for a Sunday match against the Wheeling Nailers. The Beast entered the contest after a terrific win the night before against the Reading Royals.
It was also Pucks and Paws day at the rink and the team was also celebrating Shawn "Stixy" Smith's 1000th professional game.
The Nailers scored the only goal of the first and it was a beauty by Nick Saracino at 6:26. The forward took the puck and wheeled around Rob Mann before tucking it home past Alex Dubeau for a 1-0 lead.
Brampton was down 1-0 at the first intermission and would trial in shots 12-9.
The second period belonged to the Beast, as they brought the game to a 1-1 tie with a wicked goal from Dan Leavens. TJ Melancon set the rush up and found Leavens who whipped the shot past Jordan ruby for a 1-1 tie at 10:37.
The Beast ended the second frame in a tie and were down in shots 20-19.
The third period saw the Nailers score a pair of goals, one on the power and one at even strength. Justin Almeida had both and put the Nailers up by a score of 3-1.
There was a fight late, as Erik Bradford swatted the puck past Jordan Ruby to pull Brampton within one, but that would be all the offense they could muster as the Beast dropped a 3-2 decision on Sunday.
Ruby claimed the win and ended the night with 27 saves. Dubeau was tagged with the loss and ended with 28 saves of his own.
Notes: Molson Three Stars 3) Leavens (BRA) 2) Ruby (WHL) 1) Almeida (WHL) The Beast went scoreless on three power play attempts. Wheeling ended the night one-for-four. Brampton will host the Toledo Walleye for a School Day match-up this coming Wednesday. Puck drop is scheduled for 11:00 AM.
For more information or general media inquiries on the Brampton Beast please contact Anthony Fusco, Media Relations Coordinator at (905) 564-1684 or afusco@bramptonbeast.com. The Brampton Beast will be bringing their exciting brand of ECHL hockey back to the CAA Centre next season. Don't miss a minute of the action! 2019-20 Memberships are now available, join the club!
