Thunder Heroic on Batman Day with 5-2 Win

GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder scored three unanswered goals in the third period to power their way past the Reading Royals with a 5-2 win on Sunday afternoon. 3,329 were in attendance on Batman Day at Cool Insuring Arena to be apart of the Thunder's 21st win of the season.

The Thunder lit the lamp first at 6:38 of period one. Adirondack went to the powerplay after Garrett Cockerill was called for hooking. Matt Salhany and Conor Riley worked to get the puck to the net where it hit off of Royals' netminder Felix Sandstrom and rolled right to Ludvig Larsson who captured his fourth goal of the season.

Both teams traded goals in the second period. After Rob Michel tied the game at one for Reading on the powerplay at the 5:24 mark, Kelly Summers responded with his eighth of the season just 1:39 later to make it 2-1. Summers' rocket from the blue line was set up Ara Nazarian and Casey Pierro-Zabotel.

Adirondack found themselves shorthanded to start the third period but killed off a 5-on-3 early on but couldn't complete the kill following a Casey Pierro-Zabotel boarding penalty. Frank DiChiara netted his 18th of the season just 3:32 in to tie the game at two.

The deadlock was broken at 11:39 when Blake Thompson sped into the offensive zone and set up Matt Salhany for his 21st of the season to put Adirondack on top 3-2. Kelly Summers picked up the secondary assist on the go-ahead tally.

With the Royals pushing on the man-advantage, Conor Riley carried the puck into the zone and slid the puck past Sandstrom for his seventh of the season, unassisted at 13:03. The tally marked the Thunder's eighth shorthanded goal of the season.

Blake Thompson sealed the victory with an empty-net goal at 18:43, also unassisted to make it 5-2.

Eamon McAdam made 29 saves on 31 shots for his 14th win of the season. The Thunder powerplay went 1-for-6 while the Royals man-advantage tallied 2 goals on their 6 opportunities.

The Thunder continue their homestand against the Reading Royals on Friday, February 28th. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00pm.

