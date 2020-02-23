Jeremy Helvig Called up by Charlotte Checkers

GREENVILLE, S.C. - Goaltender Jeremy Helvig has been called up by the Charlotte Checkers, after a multi-tier goaltending carousel in the Carolina Hurricanes organization. In response to injuries sustained by Petr Mrazek and James Reimer at the NHL level, the Hurricanes called up both Alex Nedeljkovic and Anton Forsberg, leaving two vacant spots for the Checkers to fill.

Helvig, a fifth-round pick by the Hurricanes in 2016, is in his second season as a professional. This season was the first for the Ontario native in Greenville.

Across 70 appearances at the ECHL level, the 22-year-old backstop has a record of 40-20-7, a 2.87 GAA and a .910 save percentage. Among ECHL goaltenders heading into Sunday's action, Helvig ranked fourth in saves (973), and tied for the eighth-most wins (13).

The decorated Kingston Frontenacs alum had the OHL's best save percentage in 2016, and the most shutouts in 2017.

