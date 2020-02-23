Grizzlies Fall 2-1 in Shootout

West Valley City, Utah - Utah Grizzlies forward Tim McGauley scored his 19th goal of the season 9:44 into the third period to tie the game 1-1 but Bryan Lemos score the game winning goal in a shootout to lead the Kansas City Mavericks to a 2-1 win on Sunday evening at Maverik Center.

Kansas City's Loren Ulett scored 4:57 into the contest as he scored for the 2nd straight game. Ulett had the only goal on Saturday night's 1-0 win over Utah. It stayed a 1-0 contest until McGauley's goal halfway through the third period.

It was a contest dominated by good defense and goaltending on both sides. Utah's Brad Barone stopped 25 of 26, while Kansas City's Tyler Parsons saved 42 of 43 and both in a shootout for the win. Mavericks have saved 72 of 73 shots over the first 2 games of the 3 games in 3 day series.

In the shootout Utah forwards Tim McGauley and Yuri Terao had shots denied by Parsons, while KC's Terrance Amorosa and Bryan Lemos scored to end the shootout after 2 rounds.

Utah allowed 1 goal before the shootout. That means that Utah has allowed only 1 goal in each of their last 6 games, though the technicality of the stat is KC getting the 2nd goal at the conclusion of the shootout. Utah is 2nd in the league in goals allowed per game at 2.59.

The final game of the 3 game series and the 5 game Utah homestand is on Monday night at 7:00 pm. It's a Maverik Monday, where tickets are buy one get one free with your Maverik Adventure card. Take advantage of the offer at the Maverik Center box office.

3 stars

1. Bryan Lemos (KC) - GWG in shootout.

2. Tim McGauley (Utah) - 1 goal.

3. Tyler Parsons (KC) - 42 of 43 saves. 2 for 2 saves in shootout.

