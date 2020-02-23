DiChiara Ties It in Third, Thunder Score Next Three for 5-2 Win

Glens Falls, NY - The Reading Royals scored twice on the power play and evened the game in the opening four minutes of the third, but three unanswered Adirondack Thunder strikes plunged them past Reading, 5-2, Sunday at Cool Insuring Arena. Reading leads the season series, 3-2-0-0, and the teams meet again twice next weekend.

On Frank DiChiara's third-period, game-tying marker, Eric Knodel bombed a slap shot off Steven Swavely's stick in front. DiChiara stepped in and crushed the puck for his 50th point of the season. Reading finished 2-for-6 on the power play. Eamon McAdam (win) stopped 12 shots in the third period and 29 in the game.

The Thunder scored the next three; Matt Salhany cranked in the game-winning goal on a turn-around shot from the left circle nine minutes later, Conor Riley ripped a short-handed goal with 6:57 left and Blake Thompson scored into the empty net to complete the third-period run. Felix SandstrÃ¶m took the loss despite 26 saves.

The Royals are return home Wed., Feb. 26 at 7:00 p.m. against Maine, with free souvenir cup refills at the concession stands.

Box Score

Ludvig Larsson opened the scoring with a right-post tap home on the man up at 6:38 of the first. Matt Salhany tucked it between his legs to the left post, where Conor Riley slammed it to Larsson.

Defenseman Rob Michel dunked in the tying goal on the power play from the right post to tie the score at one in the second (5:21). Matthew Strome's high slot slap shot went wide but bounced to the doorstep for Michel's 5th of the season. Ninety-two seconds later, Kelly Summers slapped Adirondack to a 2-1 advantage with a missile from the right point.

DiChiara's first to 50

The Royals' leading assists (32) and points (50) scorer Frank DiChiara reached the 50-point plateau for the first time in his career with the game-tying goal at 3:32 of the third period.

The third-year professional already has more goals (18) than all of last season; DiChiara was Reading's leading returning point scorer (16g, 42 pts.) when he re-signed with Reading this offseason.

DiChiara reached 23 points his sophomore year at Yale, the most he had in a single collegiate campaign.

Eric Knodel received the secondary assist on the goal, bumping the blueliner to a team-defenseman-high 34 points (6g) in 36 games.

Michel in his home state

Empire State native Rob Michel scored his first season-series goal in the second, evening the score at one. Michel's goal was his first ever vs. Adirondack. The right-handed shot defenseman grew up two hours east Glens Falls in Camillus, NY.

Michel had a similar "homecoming goal" vs. Maine in December (Michel attended the University of Maine). He's scored each of his five pro goals since Dec. 8. Two have been against Wheeling.

The right-handed shot has generated 18 points in 43 games this campaign.

