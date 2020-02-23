Dan DeSalvo Loaned to Chicago Wolves

South Carolina Stingrays forward Dan DeSalvo

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals, have announced that forward Dan DeSalvo has signed a professional tryout agreement with the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League.

The 27-year-old attacker has been excellent for the Stingrays this season, scoring 47 points in 45 games on 19 goals and 28 assists. It's his second AHL opportunity during 2019-20, previously joining the Cleveland Monsters for three games from Dec. 29 until Jan. 16 where he recorded two assists.

DeSalvo, who is in his fifth professional season, will get his first opportunity to play for the Wolves who are located minutes away from his hometown of Rolling Meadows, Illinois. He previously spent the 2018-19 season on an AHL deal with Cleveland and appeared in 50 games while scoring 16 points on five goals and 11 assists. DeSalvo then saw action in eight playoff contests and added five points (two goals, three assists).

In 180 career AHL games, DeSalvo has posted 88 points on 33 goals and 55 assists.

Before turning pro, the forward suited up for 153 NCAA games with Bowling Green State University from 2011-15, scoring 102 points on 29 goals and 73 assists.

The Stingrays return to the ice against the Worcester Railers at the North Charleston Coliseum on Sunday afternoon at 3:05 p.m.

