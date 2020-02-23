Mavs Ride Another Clutch Goaltending Performance to 2-1 Shootout Win at Utah
February 23, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release
WEST VALLEY CITY, Ut. - The Kansas City Mavericks defeated the Utah Grizzlies 2-1 in a shootout Sunday night at Maverik Center. Mavericks forward Loren Ulett scored a goal in his second consecutive game and Mavericks goaltender Tyler Parsons turned in a stunning 42-save performance en route to the win. The Mavs and Grizzlies wrap up their three-game set Monday night at 8:10 p.m. at Maverik Center.
First Period
-Kansas City goal: Loren Ulett (10) assisted by Matt Schmalz and David Dziurzynski at 4:57.
-Shots: KC 9, UTA 7
Second Period
-Shots: UTA 12, KC 11
Third Period
-Utah goal: Tim McGauley assisted by Peter Tischke and Joe Wegworth at 9:44.
-Shots: UTA 15, KC 5
Shootout
-Round One: McGauley MISS, Amorosa SCORE
-Round Two: Yuri Terao MISS, Lemos SCORE
-KC wins shootout, 2-0
Notes & Streaks
-Loren Ulett now has goals in consecutive games.
-The win pulled the Mavericks out of last place in the Mountain Division and into sole possession of sixth place with 52 points.
-The Mavericks finished the night zero-for-three on the power play and three-for-three on the penalty kill.
-Tyler Parsons had 42 saves on 43 shots.
The Mavericks continue their three-game set with Utah Sunday evening at Maverik Center. Faceoff is 6:00 p.m.
