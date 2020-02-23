Stingrays Sting Railers Late in 6-5 Overtime Loss

Charleston, SC - The Worcester Railers HC(18-33-4-0, 40pts) wrapped up their five game road trip with a heartbreaking 6-5 overtime loss to the South Carolina Stingrays (41-10-3-1, 86pts) in front of 3,580 fans at the North Charleston Coliseum on Sunday afternoon.The Railers return home for a three in three weekend at the DCU Center which begins on Friday, February 28 at 7pm.

The Worcester Railers led 1-0, 2-1, 4-3, and trailed 5-4 late in the third period before Cody Payne scored with 28 seconds left in regulation to tie the game at 5-5. Worcester got goals from five different scorers, Barry Almeida (1-1-2), Tyler Poulsen (1-0-1), Nic Pierog (1-0-1), Ross Olsson (1-1-2), and Cody Payne (1-1-2), while Ian Milosz made 30 saves in net for Worcester. Steven Whitney (3-0-3) led the way for South Carolina while Jesse Less (1-0-1) scored the overtime winner which was his first professional goal. Logan Thompson made 41 saves in net for his 21stvictory.

The first period was nothing short of exciting as Ian Milosz made a handful of big saves before Barry Almeida (15th) gave Worcester a 1-0 lead at 6:54. The lead did not last long as fellow Boston College Eagle Steven Whitney (1st) tied the score at 1-1 at 7:32. Eight seconds later Tyler Poulsen (11th) notched his first as a Railer on a fluky bounce as the Railers took a 2-1 advantage. The 2-1 lead held for Worcester through 20 minutes of play with the Railers outshooting the Stingrays 12-9.

It took just 91 seconds into the second period for Steven Whitney (2nd) to notch his second goal of the game after banked one off of Ian Milosz from behind the net to tie the score at 2-2. Former Railer Alec March (3rd) sent a blast off from the high slot that rose over the right shoulder of Milosz at 8:35 to give South Carolina a 3-2 lead, their first of the game. The Railers leading goal scorer Nic Pierog (22nd) would deflect a puck past Logan Thompson in front of the cage at 9:55 off an initial shot point shot from Justin Murray to even the game up at 3-3. On the Railers first power-play of the afternoon Ross Olsson (11th) would corral the puck behind the net and on top of the post was able to fire it by Thompson to make it a 4-3 Railers lead. Worcester led 4-3 after 40 minutes of play and led in shots 25-23 through the first two stanzas.

Cameron Askew (9th) tied things up at 4-4 for South Carolina at 15:09 and then the Stingrays would take a 5-4 lead when Steven Whitney (3rd) capped off his hat trick with just 2:11. In the dying moments of regulation Cody Payne (6th) would slam home a lose rebound to tie the game at 5-5.

The two teams headed to overtime and the hero of the day would be Jesse Lees (1st) was able to end the game at 5:30 of the extra frame to give South Carolina a 5-4 victory.

Notes: Three Stars: 3rd star: Cameron Askew (1-1-2) 2nd star: Jesse Lees (1-0-1) 1st star: Steven Whitney (3-0-3).... final shots were 46-37 in favor of Worcester .... Logan Thompson (21-7-1) made 41 saves on 46 shots for South Carolina.... Ian Milosz (3-5-0) made 30 saves on 36 shots for Worcester while Jakub Skarek served as the backup.... Worcester went 1-for-4 on the power play while South Carolina went 0-for-2...., JD Dudek (IR), Kyle Thomas (IR), Yanick Turcotte (IR), Tanner Pond (IR), Dylan Sadowy (IR), Arnaud Durandeau (INJ), Ben Thomson (INJ), Evan Buitenhuis (INJ), Jack Macnee, and Ivan Chukarov, did not dress for Worcester.... Mike Cornell and Linus Soderstrom are all with the Bridgeport Sound Tigers.... Justin Murray has now played in 45 straight games Worcester has 17 games left on the regular season.... Nic Pierog led all skaters with 11 shots and now has 203 on the season which is second in the league.... Ross Olsson had a goal and a personal high 11 shots.... Cody Payne snapped a 23 game goalless drought dating all the way back to November 26th.... Barry Almeida now leads all Railers players with five first goals.... Worcester snapped a 0-for-42 streak on the power-play which lasted twelve games without a man advantage tally.... The Railers are now 0-4-0-0 all-time vs. the Stingrays and 0-2-0-0 at the North Charleston Coliseum.

What's on tap - Back Home!

The Railers return home for a 3-in-3 weekend on Feb 28-29 and March 1!

On Friday, February 28 the Railers host the Brampton Beast at 7pm on a 2-3-4 Friday! Score $2 popcorn, $3 soda, and $4 bud light in the Bud Light Lounge! Catch a pregame show in the Coors Light Lounge by local musician Dezi Garcia...Dezi will also perform during the first and second intermission! It is also another IG Friday presented by EDGE at Union Station with one lucky fan winning $100 in Railers merchandise! Tickets start at just $15!

On Saturday, February 29 the Railers host the South Carolina Stingrays on a BIG GAME SATURDAY on Miracle on Ice Night! The Railers will wear USA themed jerseys to benefit Be Like Brit presented by Country Bank as we honor the 40-year anniversary of the Miracle on Ice! Make sure to place a bid on these one-of-a-kind jerseys! As with every Saturday night game, Railers player(s) will sign autographs during the first intermission in the Pavilion Lobby.

On Sunday, March 1 the Railers host the Reading Royals on a KIDS GIVEAWAY SUNDAY at 3pm with the first 1,000 kids 12-and-under receiving a free game of laser tag courtesy of APEX entertainment on Girl Scouts Day. Score a SUNDAY FUNDAY ticket pack which includes four tickets and four beverages (beer/soda) for just $60.

Bring a group of 10 or more people to the game and save BIG $$$$ off Box Office pricing and receive a Railers hat for everyone in your group! Plus, score a Railers experience...Zamboni rides, High-Five Tunnel, post-game photo on ice, and more! Call 508-365-1750 for your customized group experience!

Still and Stir located behind the DCU Center provides hockey fans with a great pregame and postgame atmosphere all season long. Watch all road games broadcast live on ECHLTV.com for a small fee. Listen to all Railers games live on 98.9 Nash ICON with coverage beginning 30 minutes before puck drop with Eric Lindquist and Cam McGuire. Full season memberships, mini plans, and group tickets are on sale now by calling the Railers front office at 508-365-1750 or by visiting www.RailersHC.com.

