McGauley & Wagner Returns to Utah for Today's Game

February 23, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release





West Valley City, Utah - Forwards Tim McGauley and Ryan Wagner returns to the Utah Grizzlies roster today after having both spent the last couple days with the AHL's Colorado Eagles.

Wagner scored a goal in Colorado's 5-4 win last night at Bakersfield. He has 3 goals and 3 assists in 17 games for Colorado this season and 5 goals and 11 assists for 16 points in 20 games for the Grizzlies.

McGauley won ECHL Player of the Month honors for the Grizzlies for December 2019 and January 2020. He leads the league with 42 assists and is second with 60 points and plus-minus at +33.

Grizzlies continue their homestand for an early Sunday evening game at 5:00 pm vs Kansas City. Tickets are available at the Maverik Center box office or utahgrizzlies.com. You can also call the Grizzlies at (801) 988-8000.

