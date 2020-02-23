Americans Beat Tulsa in Overtime
February 23, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release
Tulsa, Oklahoma - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, defeated the Tulsa Oilers 2-1 in overtime on Sunday afternoon, in front of a crowd of 5,149 at the BOK Center.
Joshua Lammon scored his 8th goal of the season at 1:08 of overtime, to lift the Allen Americans to a one-goal win on Sunday. Allen won two of three against their division rival this week.
"This was a tough game," said forward Joshua Lammon. "They had some great scoring chances today, but Patty (Jake Paterson) made the big saves. It was important for us to get that second point. We didn't make this four hour drive to walk away with one point".
Olivier Archambault opened the scoring for the Americans at 18:02 of the opening period, scoring his 17th goal of the season. Spencer Asuchak and Stepan Falkovsky assisted on the Allen goal.
Former Allen defenseman Miles Liberati tied the game in the second frame with his 10th of the year from JJ Piccinich and Jared Thomas. The game would remain even until Allen broke the tie in overtime.
The Allen Americans won three of four games this week. The team is off until next Friday night when they face the Wichita Thunder in Kansas.
Allen returns home next Saturday night for Wizarding World Night in Allen. Call 972-912-1000 for tickets.
Three Stars:
1. ALN - J. Lammon
2. ALN - J. Paterson
3. TUL - O. Eriksson Ek
Images from this story
|
Allen Americans goaltender Jake Paterson vs. the Tulsa Oilers
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 23, 2020
- Solar Bears Thump Admirals 5-1 in Return Home - Orlando Solar Bears
- Americans Beat Tulsa in Overtime - Allen Americans
- Clutch Koper: 'Blades Strike in Final Minute to Earn 5-4 Win - Florida Everblades
- Rays Extend Win Streak to 7 Games, Clinch Playoff Spot - South Carolina Stingrays
- Clutch Third Period Lifts Nailers in Brampton - Wheeling Nailers
- Koper's Late Goal Spoils Hard Fought Effort by IceMen - Jacksonville IceMen
- Jeremy Helvig Called up by Charlotte Checkers - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- DiChiara Ties It in Third, Thunder Score Next Three for 5-2 Win - Reading Royals
- Thunder Heroic on Batman Day with 5-2 Win - Adirondack Thunder
- Swamp Rabbits' Lead Erased in OT Loss to Gladiators - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Stingrays Sting Railers Late in 6-5 Overtime Loss - Worcester Railers HC
- Taylor's Goal Not Enough to Spark Comeback as Growlers Top Mariners - Maine Mariners
- Glads Down Greenville 4-3 in Thrilling OT Win - Atlanta Gladiators
- Growlers Sink the Mariners 4-1 - Newfoundland Growlers
- Mavs Sign D-Man Roshen Jaswal to ATO - Kansas City Mavericks
- McGauley & Wagner Returns to Utah for Today's Game - Utah Grizzlies
- ECHL Transactions - February 23 - ECHL
- Rockford Recalls Defenseman Jack Ramsey - Indy Fuel
- Game Preview: Solar Bears vs. Admirals - Orlando Solar Bears
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Game Preview: Everblades at IceMen, February 23, 2020 - Jacksonville IceMen
- Royals, Adirondack Meet Sunday Afternoon in Glens Falls - Reading Royals
- Dan DeSalvo Loaned to Chicago Wolves - South Carolina Stingrays
- Gage Quinney Becomes 65th Former Nailer to Reach NHL - Wheeling Nailers
- Steelheads Strike Early, Take Both Games against Rush - Rapid City Rush
- 8,327 Attend Grizzlies Fight Cancer Weekend Game at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- Swamp Rabbits Dominate Railers in Front of 5,846 Fans - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Steelheads Early Scoring, Physical Play Downs Rush in 3-1 Win - Idaho Steelheads
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.