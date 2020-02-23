Americans Beat Tulsa in Overtime

Allen Americans goaltender Jake Paterson vs. the Tulsa Oilers

Tulsa, Oklahoma - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, defeated the Tulsa Oilers 2-1 in overtime on Sunday afternoon, in front of a crowd of 5,149 at the BOK Center.

Joshua Lammon scored his 8th goal of the season at 1:08 of overtime, to lift the Allen Americans to a one-goal win on Sunday. Allen won two of three against their division rival this week.

"This was a tough game," said forward Joshua Lammon. "They had some great scoring chances today, but Patty (Jake Paterson) made the big saves. It was important for us to get that second point. We didn't make this four hour drive to walk away with one point".

Olivier Archambault opened the scoring for the Americans at 18:02 of the opening period, scoring his 17th goal of the season. Spencer Asuchak and Stepan Falkovsky assisted on the Allen goal.

Former Allen defenseman Miles Liberati tied the game in the second frame with his 10th of the year from JJ Piccinich and Jared Thomas. The game would remain even until Allen broke the tie in overtime.

The Allen Americans won three of four games this week. The team is off until next Friday night when they face the Wichita Thunder in Kansas.

Allen returns home next Saturday night for Wizarding World Night in Allen. Call 972-912-1000 for tickets.

Three Stars:

1. ALN - J. Lammon

2. ALN - J. Paterson

3. TUL - O. Eriksson Ek

