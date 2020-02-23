Rockford Recalls Defenseman Jack Ramsey

INDIANAPOLIS - The American Hockey League's Rockford IceHogs announced Sunday that they have recalled defenseman Jack Ramsey to the ECHL's Indy Fuel.

Ramsey, 24, has appeared in 40 games with the Fuel this season, earning two goals and six assists. A seventh-round draft pick of the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft (208th overall), Ramsey attended training camp with the Chicago Blackhawks and the Rockford IceHogs before being assigned to the Fuel in early October. Although earning multiple call ups this season, Ramsey has not appeared in an AHL game.

Prior to turning pro, Ramsey attended the University of Minnesota for four years before signing a contract with the IceHogs in May. In 143 NCAA contests, the native of Chanhassen, MN earned eight goals, 16 assists and 12 penalty minutes. No stranger to championships, Ramsey helped the Golden Gophers to back-to-back Big Ten Regular Season Championships in 2015-16 and 2016-17. Ramsey is also the son of 1980 Miracle On Ice team member Mike Ramsey.

