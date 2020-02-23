ECHL Transactions - February 23
February 23, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, February 23, 2020:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Newfoundland:
Derian Hamilton, D
Tulsa:
Bobby Watson, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Allen:
Add Jake Paterson, G activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Mitch McLain, F recalled by Iowa
Delete Matt Register, D recalled by Iowa
Delete Kyle Bauman, F recalled by Iowa
Atlanta:
Add Robbie Hall, D activated from reserve
Add Reid Jackman, F activated from reserve
Delete Thomas Frazee, F placed on reserve
Delete Callum Booth, G recalled to Charlotte by Carolina
Brampton:
Add Aaron Luchuk, F assigned from Belleville by Ottawa
Add Chris Clapperton, F assigned by Belleville
Delete Anthony Nigro, F placed on reserve
Delete Francois Beauchemin, F placed on bereavement leave
Fort Wayne:
Delete Shawn St-Amant, F loaned to Chicago (AHL)
Greenville:
Add Riley Lamb, G added as EBUG
Delete Jeremy Helvig, G recalled to Charlotte by Carolina
Jacksonville:
Add Kyle Shapiro, D activated from reserve
Delete Chase Harrison, D placed on reserve
Kansas City:
Add Roshen Jaswal, D signed ATO, added to active roster
Add Terrance Amorosa, D assigned by Stockton
Delete Justin Woods, D loaned to Laval
Delete Terrance Amorosa, D recalled by Stockton [2/21]
Newfoundland:
Add Colt Conrad, F assigned by Toronto (AHL)
Norfolk:
Delete Darik Angeli, F suspended by team [2/20]
Orlando:
Add Anthony McVeigh, F signed contract, added to active roster
Reading:
Add Matt Gaudreau, F activated from reserve
Add Luke Stork, F activated from reserve
Delete Pascal Laberge, F placed on reserve
Delete Mike Crocock, D placed on reserve
Tulsa:
Add Danny Moynihan, F returned from loan to Manitoba
Delete Jake Clifford, D placed on reserve
Utah:
Add Ryan Wagner, F assigned by Colorado (AHL)
Add Tim McGauley, F assigned by Colorado (AHL)
Add Jeff Smith, G activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Dalton Mills, F placed on reserve
Wheeling:
Add Marc-Olivier Duquette, D activated from reserve
Delete Brad Drobot, F placed on reserve
Delete Blake Siebenaler, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/23)
Add Josh Holmstrom, F added to active roster (traded from Norfolk) [2/22]
Worcester:
Add Ian Milosz, G activated from reserve
Add Bryce Nielsen, F activated from reserve
Delete Evan Buitenhuis, G placed on reserve
Delete Ben Thomson, F placed on reserve
