ECHL Transactions - February 23

February 23, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, February 23, 2020:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Newfoundland:

Derian Hamilton, D

Tulsa:

Bobby Watson, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

Add Jake Paterson, G activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Mitch McLain, F recalled by Iowa

Delete Matt Register, D recalled by Iowa

Delete Kyle Bauman, F recalled by Iowa

Atlanta:

Add Robbie Hall, D activated from reserve

Add Reid Jackman, F activated from reserve

Delete Thomas Frazee, F placed on reserve

Delete Callum Booth, G recalled to Charlotte by Carolina

Brampton:

Add Aaron Luchuk, F assigned from Belleville by Ottawa

Add Chris Clapperton, F assigned by Belleville

Delete Anthony Nigro, F placed on reserve

Delete Francois Beauchemin, F placed on bereavement leave

Fort Wayne:

Delete Shawn St-Amant, F loaned to Chicago (AHL)

Greenville:

Add Riley Lamb, G added as EBUG

Delete Jeremy Helvig, G recalled to Charlotte by Carolina

Jacksonville:

Add Kyle Shapiro, D activated from reserve

Delete Chase Harrison, D placed on reserve

Kansas City:

Add Roshen Jaswal, D signed ATO, added to active roster

Add Terrance Amorosa, D assigned by Stockton

Delete Justin Woods, D loaned to Laval

Delete Terrance Amorosa, D recalled by Stockton [2/21]

Newfoundland:

Add Colt Conrad, F assigned by Toronto (AHL)

Norfolk:

Delete Darik Angeli, F suspended by team [2/20]

Orlando:

Add Anthony McVeigh, F signed contract, added to active roster

Reading:

Add Matt Gaudreau, F activated from reserve

Add Luke Stork, F activated from reserve

Delete Pascal Laberge, F placed on reserve

Delete Mike Crocock, D placed on reserve

Tulsa:

Add Danny Moynihan, F returned from loan to Manitoba

Delete Jake Clifford, D placed on reserve

Utah:

Add Ryan Wagner, F assigned by Colorado (AHL)

Add Tim McGauley, F assigned by Colorado (AHL)

Add Jeff Smith, G activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Dalton Mills, F placed on reserve

Wheeling:

Add Marc-Olivier Duquette, D activated from reserve

Delete Brad Drobot, F placed on reserve

Delete Blake Siebenaler, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/23)

Add Josh Holmstrom, F added to active roster (traded from Norfolk) [2/22]

Worcester:

Add Ian Milosz, G activated from reserve

Add Bryce Nielsen, F activated from reserve

Delete Evan Buitenhuis, G placed on reserve

Delete Ben Thomson, F placed on reserve

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 23, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.