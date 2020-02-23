8,327 Attend Grizzlies Fight Cancer Weekend Game at Maverik Center

West Valley City, Utah - A crowd of 8327 at Maverik Center for Grizzlies Fight Cancer Weekend Presented by Stadler as Loren Ulett scored 25 seconds into the third period and Nick Schneider stopped all 30 Utah shots as the Kansas City Mavericks defeat the Utah Grizzlies 1-0 on Saturday night.

The loss snapped Utah's 5 game winning streak despite outshooting Kansas City 30 to 12 for the game.

Grizz were wearing specialty jersey's that were auctioned off after the game with proceeds going to various cancer groups. On the jersey's are the names of over 100 people who have battled cancer.

Joe Wegwerth led Utah with 5 shots on goal. His mother, Melanie Wegwerth dropped the ceremonial first puck. She was diagnosed with breast cancer last November.

Game 2 of the 3 game series is on Sunday evening at 5:00 pm. Utah is 3-3 vs Kansas City this season. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or the Maverik Center box office.

3 stars

1. Nick Schneider (KC) - 30 for 30 saves.

2. Loren Ulett (KC) - 1 goal. GWG.

3. David Dziurzynski (KC) - 1 assist.

