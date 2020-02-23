Koper's Late Goal Spoils Hard Fought Effort by IceMen

JACKSONVILLE, FL - Levko Koper's goal with 23 seconds remaining in regulation lifted the Florida Everblades to a 5-4 victory over the Jacksonville Icemen at Veterans Memorial Arena Sunday afternoon.

The Everblades used their first power play of the game to grab a 1-0 lead. Ben Masella set up Zach Magwood for a one-timed shot from the left circle. Magwood delivered a high rising shot that that clipped the high post and banked into the Icemen net for the tally.

Late in the period, Icemen forward Craig Martin won a battle for the puck along the back dasher and delivered a pass to Wacey Rabbit in the slot. Rabbit blistered a shot that ripped past goaltender Ken Appleby to even the game at 1-1.

In the second, the Icemen accrued a 2-1 lead when John Albert netted a power goal when he put back a rebound into the Florida net. The two teams exchanged goals for the remainder of the period as Florida tied the game at two on a tally by Michael Neville at 5:33.

The Icemen countered less than a minute later. Zach Hall centered a pass to the slot to Adam Dauda who finished off a wrist shot that clipped off Appleby's pad and into the net for the go-ahead marker.

The 'Blades scored the final goal of the middle frame when Blake Winiecki led a 2-on-1 rush into the offensive zone. Winiecki gave the trailer a look, but called his own number and took a shot that beat Icemen goaltender Adam Carlson through the five-hole to even the game at three after 40 minutes of play.

Florida broke up the alternating scoring trend six minutes into the third when Hunter Garlent wristed a shot from the right wing circle that beat a screened Carlson to give the Everblades a 4-3 lead.

However, the lead wouldn't last long, as Jacksonville responded 90 seconds later on the second goal of the game by John Albert. Albert collected the puck from the slot and snapped a shot that beat Appleby cleanly to put the score at 4-4.

Both teams exchanged chances for the remainder of the contest, and it appeared that the game was destined for overtime. However, in the waning seconds, the Icemen had difficulty clearing the puck out of the defensive zone. Florida's Levko Koper managed to hang on to the puck in the slot and directed a shot that hit off the inside of the post and into the net with 23 seconds remaining to secure the 5-4 win for Florida.

The Icemen continued the homestand on Wednesday against the Norfolk Admirals. Game time is set for 7:00 p.m.

