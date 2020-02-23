Growlers Sink the Mariners 4-1

February 23, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release





The Newfoundland Growlers slid back into the win column with a 4-1 victory over the Maine Mariners Sunday afternoon in Portland, Maine.

The Growlers came out of the gate firing, registering 3 goals in the first 15 minutes of play at the Cross Insurance Arena. Justin Brazeau finished off a 2-1 play just 2:36 into the game, Mark Tremaine picked up his first pro point on the play. Dylan Vander Esch and Evan Neugold each blasted the puck behind the Maine Mariners goalie, Francois Brassard before time expired in the first period.

Maine tried to mount a comeback early in the second period as Jeff Taylor made good on a rebound chance and wafted the puck into an open Growlers cage, beating Angus Redmond. Zach O'Brien responded for the Newfoundland team when he dangled to puck past the Maine defence and deposited a backhander into the Mariners mesh.

Neither team scored in the third period as the Growlers hung on to capture their 37th win of the season, ending the team's franchise-record four-game losing streak. Angus Redmond recorded 15 saves on 16 shots and solidified his 13th straight win since joining the Growlers.

Quick Hits

Justin Brazeau and Evan Neugold each recorded a goal and an assist

Angus Redmond is undefeated as a Growler and has won 13 games.

The three stars were 3 -T. Bourque (NFL), 2 - J. Brazeau (NFL) and 1 - E. Neugold (NFL)

What's Next?

The Newfoundland Growlers continue their five-game road trip Friday night in Florida when they take on the Florida Everblades. Puck drop is 9:00 p.m. Newfoundland time. Fans can tune into Chris Ballard's call of the game online at mixlr.com/nlgrowlers.

Newfoundland Growlers (37-15-0-1) at Maine Mariners (31-22-2-1)

Sunday, February 23 - Cross Insurance Arena - Portland, Maine

Goal Summary

V-H # Per Team Time Goals Assists Type On Ice (+/-)

1 - 0 1 1st NFL 2:36 J. Brazeau (20) M. Tremaine, C. Conrad V 6 17 28 39 44 H 5 23 24 27 92

2 - 0 2 1st NFL 4:08 D. Vander Esch (6) M. Bradley, T. Skirving V 8 15 18 27 45 H 2 10 16 18 21

3 - 0 3 1st NFL 14:44 E. Neugold (9) J. Brazeau V 8 17 18 28 39 H 2 5 16 21 27

3 - 1 4 2nd MNE 5:03 J. Taylor (2) T. Wallin, M. Adams-Moisan V 8 10 14 18 22 H 3 6 23 32 92

4 - 1 5 2nd NFL 16:10 Z. O'Brien (19) E. Neugold V 6 8 10 14 22 H 3 6 10 13 16

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 23, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.