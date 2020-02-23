Growlers Sink the Mariners 4-1
February 23, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release
The Newfoundland Growlers slid back into the win column with a 4-1 victory over the Maine Mariners Sunday afternoon in Portland, Maine.
The Growlers came out of the gate firing, registering 3 goals in the first 15 minutes of play at the Cross Insurance Arena. Justin Brazeau finished off a 2-1 play just 2:36 into the game, Mark Tremaine picked up his first pro point on the play. Dylan Vander Esch and Evan Neugold each blasted the puck behind the Maine Mariners goalie, Francois Brassard before time expired in the first period.
Maine tried to mount a comeback early in the second period as Jeff Taylor made good on a rebound chance and wafted the puck into an open Growlers cage, beating Angus Redmond. Zach O'Brien responded for the Newfoundland team when he dangled to puck past the Maine defence and deposited a backhander into the Mariners mesh.
Neither team scored in the third period as the Growlers hung on to capture their 37th win of the season, ending the team's franchise-record four-game losing streak. Angus Redmond recorded 15 saves on 16 shots and solidified his 13th straight win since joining the Growlers.
Quick Hits
Justin Brazeau and Evan Neugold each recorded a goal and an assist
Angus Redmond is undefeated as a Growler and has won 13 games.
The three stars were 3 -T. Bourque (NFL), 2 - J. Brazeau (NFL) and 1 - E. Neugold (NFL)
What's Next?
The Newfoundland Growlers continue their five-game road trip Friday night in Florida when they take on the Florida Everblades. Puck drop is 9:00 p.m. Newfoundland time. Fans can tune into Chris Ballard's call of the game online at mixlr.com/nlgrowlers.
Newfoundland Growlers (37-15-0-1) at Maine Mariners (31-22-2-1)
Sunday, February 23 - Cross Insurance Arena - Portland, Maine
Goal Summary
V-H # Per Team Time Goals Assists Type On Ice (+/-)
1 - 0 1 1st NFL 2:36 J. Brazeau (20) M. Tremaine, C. Conrad V 6 17 28 39 44 H 5 23 24 27 92
2 - 0 2 1st NFL 4:08 D. Vander Esch (6) M. Bradley, T. Skirving V 8 15 18 27 45 H 2 10 16 18 21
3 - 0 3 1st NFL 14:44 E. Neugold (9) J. Brazeau V 8 17 18 28 39 H 2 5 16 21 27
3 - 1 4 2nd MNE 5:03 J. Taylor (2) T. Wallin, M. Adams-Moisan V 8 10 14 18 22 H 3 6 23 32 92
4 - 1 5 2nd NFL 16:10 Z. O'Brien (19) E. Neugold V 6 8 10 14 22 H 3 6 10 13 16
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 23, 2020
- Solar Bears Thump Admirals 5-1 in Return Home - Orlando Solar Bears
- Americans Beat Tulsa in Overtime - Allen Americans
- Clutch Koper: 'Blades Strike in Final Minute to Earn 5-4 Win - Florida Everblades
- Rays Extend Win Streak to 7 Games, Clinch Playoff Spot - South Carolina Stingrays
- Clutch Third Period Lifts Nailers in Brampton - Wheeling Nailers
- Koper's Late Goal Spoils Hard Fought Effort by IceMen - Jacksonville IceMen
- Jeremy Helvig Called up by Charlotte Checkers - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- DiChiara Ties It in Third, Thunder Score Next Three for 5-2 Win - Reading Royals
- Thunder Heroic on Batman Day with 5-2 Win - Adirondack Thunder
- Swamp Rabbits' Lead Erased in OT Loss to Gladiators - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Stingrays Sting Railers Late in 6-5 Overtime Loss - Worcester Railers HC
- Taylor's Goal Not Enough to Spark Comeback as Growlers Top Mariners - Maine Mariners
- Glads Down Greenville 4-3 in Thrilling OT Win - Atlanta Gladiators
- Growlers Sink the Mariners 4-1 - Newfoundland Growlers
- Mavs Sign D-Man Roshen Jaswal to ATO - Kansas City Mavericks
- McGauley & Wagner Returns to Utah for Today's Game - Utah Grizzlies
- ECHL Transactions - February 23 - ECHL
- Rockford Recalls Defenseman Jack Ramsey - Indy Fuel
- Game Preview: Solar Bears vs. Admirals - Orlando Solar Bears
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Game Preview: Everblades at IceMen, February 23, 2020 - Jacksonville IceMen
- Royals, Adirondack Meet Sunday Afternoon in Glens Falls - Reading Royals
- Dan DeSalvo Loaned to Chicago Wolves - South Carolina Stingrays
- Gage Quinney Becomes 65th Former Nailer to Reach NHL - Wheeling Nailers
- Steelheads Strike Early, Take Both Games against Rush - Rapid City Rush
- 8,327 Attend Grizzlies Fight Cancer Weekend Game at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- Swamp Rabbits Dominate Railers in Front of 5,846 Fans - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Steelheads Early Scoring, Physical Play Downs Rush in 3-1 Win - Idaho Steelheads
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.