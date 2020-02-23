ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension
February 23, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL on Sunday announced that Florida's Kyle Neuber has been suspended pending a review and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #700, Norfolk at Florida, on Feb. 22.
Neuber was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for boarding under Rule #41.5 13:55 of the second period. He is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.
Neuber will miss Florida's game at Jacksonville today (Feb. 23) and any further discipline will be announced later this week.
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 23, 2020
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Game Preview: Everblades at IceMen, February 23, 2020 - Jacksonville IceMen
- Royals, Adirondack Meet Sunday Afternoon in Glens Falls - Reading Royals
- Dan DeSalvo Loaned to Chicago Wolves - South Carolina Stingrays
- Gage Quinney Becomes 65th Former Nailer to Reach NHL - Wheeling Nailers
- Steelheads Strike Early, Take Both Games against Rush - Rapid City Rush
- 8,327 Attend Grizzlies Fight Cancer Weekend Game at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- Swamp Rabbits Dominate Railers in Front of 5,846 Fans - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Steelheads Early Scoring, Physical Play Downs Rush in 3-1 Win - Idaho Steelheads
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.