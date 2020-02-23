ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension

PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL on Sunday announced that Florida's Kyle Neuber has been suspended pending a review and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #700, Norfolk at Florida, on Feb. 22.

Neuber was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for boarding under Rule #41.5 13:55 of the second period. He is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.

Neuber will miss Florida's game at Jacksonville today (Feb. 23) and any further discipline will be announced later this week.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

