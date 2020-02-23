Clutch Koper: 'Blades Strike in Final Minute to Earn 5-4 Win
February 23, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Levko Koper scored with just 23 seconds left in the third period to lift the Florida Everblades to a come-from-behind 5-4 win over the Jacksonville Icemen on Sunday afternoon at Veterans Memorial Arena.
In their fourth game in five days, the Everblades (38-13-3-2, 81 pts.) answered two separate deficits in the second period and scored twice in the third to knock off Jacksonville (20-26-5-1, 46 pts.) for the sixth straight meeting.
Florida opened the scoring for the fourth time in the season series with Jacksonville on a power-play strike by Zach Magwood. Standing in the left circle, Magwood collected a feed from Ben Masella and hammered it past Jacksonville goaltender Adam Carlson at the 11:26 mark of the first period.
Craig Martin played the key role in Jacksonville's first goal of the game to tie the score. He worked behind the net and located Wacey Rabbit in the left circle, and Rabbit ripped a one-time blast past Florida goaltender Ken Appleby with 3:07 left in the first.
The Icemen then took the lead on a power-play goal early in the second period. Luke Shiplo rifled the initial shot from the deep slot that Appleby managed to get a pad on for the initial save. But John Albert was standing at the top of the crease and whacked in the rebound just 2:11 into period two.
Florida evened up the score for the first time in the second period on Michael Neville's fifth goal of the year. Off an in-zone faceoff win, Hunter Garlent blasted a pass from Michael Huntebrinker off the pads of Carlson, and Neville found the rebound at the side of the net and shoveled it in at 5:33 of the second.
Adam Dauda returned the lead to Jacksonville only 54 seconds after Neville's goal, as he picked up a rebound in the right circle and pushed it past a sliding Appleby.
Florida again answered the call just past the halfway point of the middle period to knot the game at three. Neville chipped the puck off the half-wall in his own zone to send Blake Winiecki on a two-on-one rush with Garlent. Winiecki then zipped a wrist shot through Carlson's five-hole.
The two teams traded goals in a two-minute window less than halfway through the third to continue the deadlock. Garlent beat Carlson with a shot from the right-wing circle at 6:06 of the final stanza of regulation, but Albert netted his second of the game on a turnaround try from the slot just 96 seconds later to make it 4-4.
With the game still tied in the last half-minute, Joe Pendenza managed to kick the puck into the low slot for Koper, and he lifted it over Carlson to give the 'Blades the win.
'BLADES BITES
Koper's game-winning goal was the second time this season that Florida has scored in the last five minutes of regulation to win a game. It was the first time in the last two seasons that Florida has scored in the last minute of regulation to earn a win.
Florida had multi-point games from Garlent (1g, 1a), Neville (1g, 1a), Winiecki (1g, 1a) and Masella (2a).
Appleby earned his third win of the week and improved to 4-0-0-1 against his former team this season with a 19-save effort.
Florida converted on its lone power play of the game in the first period.
After dropping the first two meetings against Jacksonville this season, Florida has earned wins in six straight games in the series dating back to Dec. 11.
Next Up
Florida has to endure another set of three games in three days next weekend, starting with a rematch of the 2019 Eastern Conference Final on Friday night against Newfoundland.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 23, 2020
- Solar Bears Thump Admirals 5-1 in Return Home - Orlando Solar Bears
- Americans Beat Tulsa in Overtime - Allen Americans
- Clutch Koper: 'Blades Strike in Final Minute to Earn 5-4 Win - Florida Everblades
- Rays Extend Win Streak to 7 Games, Clinch Playoff Spot - South Carolina Stingrays
- Clutch Third Period Lifts Nailers in Brampton - Wheeling Nailers
- Koper's Late Goal Spoils Hard Fought Effort by IceMen - Jacksonville IceMen
- Jeremy Helvig Called up by Charlotte Checkers - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- DiChiara Ties It in Third, Thunder Score Next Three for 5-2 Win - Reading Royals
- Thunder Heroic on Batman Day with 5-2 Win - Adirondack Thunder
- Swamp Rabbits' Lead Erased in OT Loss to Gladiators - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Stingrays Sting Railers Late in 6-5 Overtime Loss - Worcester Railers HC
- Taylor's Goal Not Enough to Spark Comeback as Growlers Top Mariners - Maine Mariners
- Glads Down Greenville 4-3 in Thrilling OT Win - Atlanta Gladiators
- Growlers Sink the Mariners 4-1 - Newfoundland Growlers
- Mavs Sign D-Man Roshen Jaswal to ATO - Kansas City Mavericks
- McGauley & Wagner Returns to Utah for Today's Game - Utah Grizzlies
- ECHL Transactions - February 23 - ECHL
- Rockford Recalls Defenseman Jack Ramsey - Indy Fuel
- Game Preview: Solar Bears vs. Admirals - Orlando Solar Bears
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Game Preview: Everblades at IceMen, February 23, 2020 - Jacksonville IceMen
- Royals, Adirondack Meet Sunday Afternoon in Glens Falls - Reading Royals
- Dan DeSalvo Loaned to Chicago Wolves - South Carolina Stingrays
- Gage Quinney Becomes 65th Former Nailer to Reach NHL - Wheeling Nailers
- Steelheads Strike Early, Take Both Games against Rush - Rapid City Rush
- 8,327 Attend Grizzlies Fight Cancer Weekend Game at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- Swamp Rabbits Dominate Railers in Front of 5,846 Fans - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Steelheads Early Scoring, Physical Play Downs Rush in 3-1 Win - Idaho Steelheads
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Florida Everblades Stories
- Clutch Koper: 'Blades Strike in Final Minute to Earn 5-4 Win
- Admirals Skate to 5-1 Win over Everblades
- Everblades Loan Forward Cam Maclise to AHL's Chicago Wolves
- Preview: 'Blades Battle Admirals to Close Five-Game Homestand
- Craggs Cracks IceMen, 'Blades Win 6-3