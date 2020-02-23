Clutch Third Period Lifts Nailers in Brampton

BRAMPTON, ON - The Wheeling Nailers finished a busy week in strong fashion on Sunday afternoon, as they clashed with the Brampton Beast at CAA Centre. Renars Krastenbergs broke a 1-1 tie in the third period, then Justin Almeida netted what turned out to be the winning goal, as the Nailers were triumphant, 3-2.

The Nailers struck for the lone goal of the first period, which came with flash and flare. Nick Saracino stickhandled his way into the right circle of the offensive zone, then faked out a Brampton defender, before reaching a forehand shot around Alex Dubeau on the left side of the crease.

Brampton drew even at the 10:37 mark of the middle stanza. TJ Melancon dangled his way in from the right point, before slipping a pass through the slot to former Nailer Daniel Leavens, who pounded in a one-timer from the left face-off dot.

At the 5:02 mark of the third period, Brendan Miller took an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for the Beast, giving Wheeling a power play. On the man advantage, Matt Abt's right point wrist shot went off of Alex Dubeau and landed in the crease, where it was poked home by Renars Krastenbergs. 3:05 later, Justin Almeida banged in the rebound of Alec Butcher's slap shot for what ended up being a huge marker, as Erik Bradford pulled Brampton within one during the final minute. However, the Nailers made sure to close out their 3-2 victory.

Ontario native Jordan Ruby earned the win in goal for Wheeling, as he denied 27 of the 29 shots he faced. Alex Dubeau made 28 saves on 31 shots in the loss for the Beast.

