Clutch Third Period Lifts Nailers in Brampton
February 23, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wheeling Nailers News Release
BRAMPTON, ON - The Wheeling Nailers finished a busy week in strong fashion on Sunday afternoon, as they clashed with the Brampton Beast at CAA Centre. Renars Krastenbergs broke a 1-1 tie in the third period, then Justin Almeida netted what turned out to be the winning goal, as the Nailers were triumphant, 3-2.
The Nailers struck for the lone goal of the first period, which came with flash and flare. Nick Saracino stickhandled his way into the right circle of the offensive zone, then faked out a Brampton defender, before reaching a forehand shot around Alex Dubeau on the left side of the crease.
Brampton drew even at the 10:37 mark of the middle stanza. TJ Melancon dangled his way in from the right point, before slipping a pass through the slot to former Nailer Daniel Leavens, who pounded in a one-timer from the left face-off dot.
At the 5:02 mark of the third period, Brendan Miller took an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for the Beast, giving Wheeling a power play. On the man advantage, Matt Abt's right point wrist shot went off of Alex Dubeau and landed in the crease, where it was poked home by Renars Krastenbergs. 3:05 later, Justin Almeida banged in the rebound of Alec Butcher's slap shot for what ended up being a huge marker, as Erik Bradford pulled Brampton within one during the final minute. However, the Nailers made sure to close out their 3-2 victory.
Ontario native Jordan Ruby earned the win in goal for Wheeling, as he denied 27 of the 29 shots he faced. Alex Dubeau made 28 saves on 31 shots in the loss for the Beast.
The Nailers will return home for two games next weekend. First up is Frosty Friday against the Maine Mariners at 7:05. Then, fans will have the chance to meet 2009 Stanley Cup Champion Max Talbot as part of Pittsburgh Penguins Night on Saturday against the Cincinnati Cyclones at 7:05. Pittsburgh Penguins Night will also feature a Rally Towel Giveaway. Friends & Family Ticket Packages are available for all Saturday home games, which include four tickets, four Tito's Sloppy Doggs and a $10 voucher to the team shop for $52. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley. For information on season tickets, group tickets, partial plans, and more, call (304) 234-GOAL.
